Joe
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Joe Expert Advisor is a scalper’s delight and level tranding strategy based on ZigZag, Stochastic and RSI indicator.
This EA is designed to track and link extreme points on the activity chart, offering one of the easiest ways to plot trend lines and places market orders based on the combination of 3 indicator, buying low and selling high with Recovery Settings.
Profit Money: 5 to 8
MinLot nº 0.01
Time frame: M1 and M5
Pair: EUR/USD; USD/CAD; USDCHF; GBP/USD.