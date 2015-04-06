Joe

Joe Expert Advisor is a scalper’s delight and level tranding strategy based on  ZigZagStochastic and RSI indicator.

This EA is designed to track and link extreme points on the activity chart, offering one of the easiest ways to plot trend lines and  places market orders based on the combination of 3 indicatorbuying low and selling high with Recovery Settings. 

Profit Money: 5 to 8 

MinLot nº 0.01 

Time frame: M1 and M5 

Pair: EUR/USD; USD/CAD; USDCHF; GBP/USD. 


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Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Vision Expert Advisor
Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
Experts
Vision Expert Advisor is based on two strategies working one with each other . One strategy uses limit orders with small stops and high profit target  and the second strategy uses market orders with small profits , placed at the peaks or bottoms of the price movements .  Limit orders are placed at most probable return points of the price and then it rides the trend until the profit target is achieved .It also has a built-in Breakeven function in case the price returns and goes towards the stop  
Josh
Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
1 (1)
Experts
This EA is based on Volatility Trading Strategies, designed for more conservative investors with lower risk tolerance.  Josh is designed to reduce drawdowns to the least possible amount, and give investors the smoothest most stress free long term investing experience possible. Volatility Trading Strategies tells you how drastically a certain currency has moved within a timeframe. This helps to adjust a trading systems and trading times to perfectly suit a trading style. Usually, a Forex trader
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