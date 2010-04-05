Vision Expert Advisor

Vision Expert Advisor is based on two strategies working one with each other . One strategy uses limit orders with small stops and high profit target  and the second strategy uses market orders with small profits , placed at the peaks or bottoms of the price movements . 
Limit orders are placed at most probable return points of the price and then it rides the trend until the profit target is achieved .It also has a built-in Breakeven function in case the price returns and goes towards the stop
 
.The second strategy is based on former highs and lows of the price and after the price gets out of that range , it places market orders based on the MACD indicator , buying low and selling high . If the profit target is not reached from the first market order , then a new or more orders are opened which , combined with the first one will lead to the profit target .First strategy (Main) uses points for stop and take-profit and the second strategy (Loss Recovery)
 
Default settings are built for the Eur/Usd pair , H1 Timeframe .


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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Joe
Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
Experts
Joe   Expert   Advisor   is   a   scalper’s   delight   and   level   tranding   strategy   based   on     ZigZag ,  Stochastic   and   RSI   indicator . This   EA   is   designed   to   track   and   link extreme   points   on   the   activity   chart ,   offering   one   of   the   easiest   ways   to   plot   trend   lines and   places   market   orders   based   on   the   combination   of  3  indicator ,  buying   low   and   selling   high   with   Recovery   Settings.  Profit   Money: 5
Josh
Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
1 (1)
Experts
This EA is based on Volatility Trading Strategies, designed for more conservative investors with lower risk tolerance.  Josh is designed to reduce drawdowns to the least possible amount, and give investors the smoothest most stress free long term investing experience possible. Volatility Trading Strategies tells you how drastically a certain currency has moved within a timeframe. This helps to adjust a trading systems and trading times to perfectly suit a trading style. Usually, a Forex trader
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