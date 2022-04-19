MT5 Binary MA Cross

Binary MA Cross

 
MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella

Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator

How to use :
1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50)
2. MA Middle :  Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100)
3. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets.

and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd)

For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars. 

The work is very easy. The fast moving average intersects or cross middle moving average, it show an arrow and alerts,
The slow moving average. This is done to control market trends.
The chart shows all three moving averages too.

Suitable for :
1. Traders intra days.
2. Fast trading or scalping strategy
3. Binary options such as IQ options
4. Follow trend you can set time frame H1 or more than


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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