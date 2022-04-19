MT5 Binary MA Cross

MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella





Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator





How to use :

1. MA Fast : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50)

2. MA Middle : Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100)

3. MA Slow : Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets.





and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd)





For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.





The work is very easy. The fast moving average intersects or cross middle moving average, it show an arrow and alerts,

The slow moving average. This is done to control market trends.

The chart shows all three moving averages too.





Suitable for :

1. Traders intra days.

2. Fast trading or scalping strategy

3. Binary options such as IQ options

4. Follow trend you can set time frame H1 or more than