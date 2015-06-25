Liberty EA
- Maksim Shmyrev
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 28 October 2023
- Activations: 10
This is a portfolio night scalper working on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDMXN and USDSGD.
Timeframe - M15.
Parameters
- Orders_Comment - comment to orders opened by the EA.
- Lot_Size - fixed lot size if Auto_MM = 0.
- Auto_MM - percent of equity to be used in trading. If Auto_MM = 0, it will use a fixed lot.
- Magic_Number - unique number of orders (set different values for each trading symbol).
- Start_Time - the EA's operation start hour (default is 00.00; we do not recommend changing this value).
- End_Time - the EA's operation ending hour (default is 01.00; we do not recommend changing this value).
- Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread; the EA won't open orders if spread values exceed Max_Spread.
- Slippage - order slippage volume.
