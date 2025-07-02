Fx Stewards EA Signal Alert Financials

🚀 FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials v5.00 (Heritage Edition) (Fundamental + Technical Edition)

Built for precision. Powered by data. Driven by market context.

FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials layers a live fundamental bias engine, a graduated news-event filter, and a full weekend trading gate on top of everything in the core Technical Edition — the same 73-feature neural network, 30+ pattern candlestick engine, institutional-style probability model, and auto-timeframe intelligence — to deliver highly selective, risk-scored BUY/SELL signals.

Whether you're a discretionary trader or a quant-driven analyst, this tool gives you the clarity, confidence, and control to execute with precision — filtering out noise, volatility traps, false breakouts, and now, market context itself.

✅ Key Features

🧠 Quant-Driven Scoring System

A 73-feature neural network blended with a regime-adaptive rule-based score: RSI/OBV divergences, volume spikes, a 30+ pattern candlestick suite, Force Index spikes, breakout zone logic, and wave structure (buy at troughs, sell at crests)

Institutional Edge Engine tracks posterior probability, expected value, rolling Sharpe, and entropy live, and can suppress trading with a stated reason

Academic Edge statistical gate scales lot size — or vetoes the trade — when live edge criteria aren't met

📰 Real-Time News Filter — Graduated, Not Just Binary

Reads an upcoming-events feed for your pair's base and quote currencies inside a 30-minute window

Shrinks position size progressively as a high-impact release approaches, then hard-blocks new entries only inside the final 15 minutes before a major (importance ≥3) release — so you're locked out of the danger window, not the whole session

📊 Fundamental Bias Engine — New

Computes a live directional (bullish/bearish/neutral) bias score per instrument, including a transfer-entropy cross-market read

Rewards signals that align with the fundamental read and quietly discounts ones that fight it, folded straight into the confidence boost

🗓️ Weekend Trading Gate — New

Hard-blocks all signal logic over the weekend — the chart simply shows "Market closed" instead of scanning for setups

🚨 Confidence-Based Signal Tiers

🟢 Low Risk (≥ 70%)

🟡 Medium Risk (60–69.9%)

🔴 High Risk (50–59.9%)

⚪ Too Weak — regime-aware threshold, only shown if wave structure aligns

📈 Visual SL/TP & Trade Panel — Confirm Before You Commit

SL/TP lines only draw once you click Accept on a fired signal

Six live panels (Confidence, Reasons, MTF Alignment, Regime, Position Monitor, Signal Queue) show signal type, R:R, SL/TP, and risk-based lot size at a glance

🧱 Zone Logic & Breakout Detection

Auto-draws supply/demand zones that adjust as the market evolves

Flags breakouts above/below key areas and scores breakout strength into total signal confidence

🔁 Re-entry & Multi-Timeframe Routing

Detects RSI & Stochastic convergence for ReBUY/ReSELL entries at trend continuation zones

MTF confirmation live-wired across H1/H4/D1, every signal auto-classified TREND / SCALP / FLIP, plus an ASTF auto-timeframe system that scans all nine timeframes every bar

💼 Multi-Slot Signal Management

Tracks up to 5 concurrent trades (FS_1 to FS_5)

Prevents signal spamming and conflicting trade entries

🛠️ Trade Tools Included

A SOMA meta-learning layer gives a live Hold/Breakeven/Skip/Close call per position

Breakeven and trailing-stop suggestions, prop-firm limit awareness (loss limits, lot size, open trades, trading days), and CSV export for machine learning or backtesting

Telegram-ready — signals and your Accept confirmations push straight to your channel

🧠 Use It If You:

Want to combine technical signals + macro event awareness in one feed

Hate false breakouts and unfiltered alerts

Need structured, clean trade signals backed by data — not guesswork

Trade a funded/prop account and want built-in limit awareness

Want a true quantitative edge in retail trading

🔒 Disclaimer

News and fundamental filtering are designed to reduce risk during volatility and around event risk, but don't guarantee protection. Use alongside proper risk management and discretion.

Ready to trade smarter? Download FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials v5.00 — now with a live fundamental bias engine and full weekend gating.