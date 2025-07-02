Fx Stewards EA Signal Alert Financials

  • Indicators
  • Siviwe Qagana
    Siviwe Qagana

    Siviwe Qagana

    • Founder & CEO | Quantitative Trader | Algorithmic Strategist | Developer at FX STEWARDS™ at  FX STEWARDS
    • South Africa
    • 229
    Visionary leader and architect behind FX STEWARDS™, a cutting-edge quantitative research and software development firm specializing in algorithmic trading across global financial markets. With deep expertise as an Algo Trader, Market Analyst, and Multilingual Programmer, I design and deploy
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 2 July 2025
  • Activations: 5

🚀 FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials v5.00 (Heritage Edition) (Fundamental + Technical Edition)

Built for precision. Powered by data. Driven by market context.

FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials layers a live fundamental bias engine, a graduated news-event filter, and a full weekend trading gate on top of everything in the core Technical Edition — the same 73-feature neural network, 30+ pattern candlestick engine, institutional-style probability model, and auto-timeframe intelligence — to deliver highly selective, risk-scored BUY/SELL signals.

Whether you're a discretionary trader or a quant-driven analyst, this tool gives you the clarity, confidence, and control to execute with precision — filtering out noise, volatility traps, false breakouts, and now, market context itself.

✅ Key Features

🧠 Quant-Driven Scoring System

  • A 73-feature neural network blended with a regime-adaptive rule-based score: RSI/OBV divergences, volume spikes, a 30+ pattern candlestick suite, Force Index spikes, breakout zone logic, and wave structure (buy at troughs, sell at crests)
  • Institutional Edge Engine tracks posterior probability, expected value, rolling Sharpe, and entropy live, and can suppress trading with a stated reason
  • Academic Edge statistical gate scales lot size — or vetoes the trade — when live edge criteria aren't met

📰 Real-Time News Filter — Graduated, Not Just Binary

  • Reads an upcoming-events feed for your pair's base and quote currencies inside a 30-minute window
  • Shrinks position size progressively as a high-impact release approaches, then hard-blocks new entries only inside the final 15 minutes before a major (importance ≥3) release — so you're locked out of the danger window, not the whole session

📊 Fundamental Bias Engine — New

  • Computes a live directional (bullish/bearish/neutral) bias score per instrument, including a transfer-entropy cross-market read
  • Rewards signals that align with the fundamental read and quietly discounts ones that fight it, folded straight into the confidence boost

🗓️ Weekend Trading Gate — New

  • Hard-blocks all signal logic over the weekend — the chart simply shows "Market closed" instead of scanning for setups

🚨 Confidence-Based Signal Tiers

  • 🟢 Low Risk (≥ 70%)
  • 🟡 Medium Risk (60–69.9%)
  • 🔴 High Risk (50–59.9%)
  • ⚪ Too Weak — regime-aware threshold, only shown if wave structure aligns

📈 Visual SL/TP & Trade Panel — Confirm Before You Commit

  • SL/TP lines only draw once you click Accept on a fired signal
  • Six live panels (Confidence, Reasons, MTF Alignment, Regime, Position Monitor, Signal Queue) show signal type, R:R, SL/TP, and risk-based lot size at a glance

🧱 Zone Logic & Breakout Detection

  • Auto-draws supply/demand zones that adjust as the market evolves
  • Flags breakouts above/below key areas and scores breakout strength into total signal confidence

🔁 Re-entry & Multi-Timeframe Routing

  • Detects RSI & Stochastic convergence for ReBUY/ReSELL entries at trend continuation zones
  • MTF confirmation live-wired across H1/H4/D1, every signal auto-classified TREND / SCALP / FLIP, plus an ASTF auto-timeframe system that scans all nine timeframes every bar

💼 Multi-Slot Signal Management

  • Tracks up to 5 concurrent trades (FS_1 to FS_5)
  • Prevents signal spamming and conflicting trade entries

🛠️ Trade Tools Included

  • A SOMA meta-learning layer gives a live Hold/Breakeven/Skip/Close call per position
  • Breakeven and trailing-stop suggestions, prop-firm limit awareness (loss limits, lot size, open trades, trading days), and CSV export for machine learning or backtesting
  • Telegram-ready — signals and your Accept confirmations push straight to your channel

🧠 Use It If You:

  • Want to combine technical signals + macro event awareness in one feed
  • Hate false breakouts and unfiltered alerts
  • Need structured, clean trade signals backed by data — not guesswork
  • Trade a funded/prop account and want built-in limit awareness
  • Want a true quantitative edge in retail trading

🔒 Disclaimer

News and fundamental filtering are designed to reduce risk during volatility and around event risk, but don't guarantee protection. Use alongside proper risk management and discretion.

Ready to trade smarter? Download FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert - Financials v5.00 — now with a live fundamental bias engine and full weekend gating.

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Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Indicators
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicators
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
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FX Stewards EA Signal Alert
Siviwe Qagana
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FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert (v5.00) – The Ultimate Hybrid Signal System (Heritage Edition) Built for traders. Engineered for precision. Designed to dominate. Harness the power of cutting-edge quantitative research with FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert, a professional-grade hybrid indicator that fuses a 73-feature neural network, a 30+ pattern candlestick engine, an institutional-style probability model, and full auto-timeframe intelligence into tiered BUY/SELL trade alerts — filtere
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