Panda USD Strengths
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 4 March 2023
This panel displays the price percentage change
Shows the percentage change in price from the last open:
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Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes.
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Numbers are easier to use than histogram currency meters.
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Line up the three timeframes strengths/weaknesses for strong trends.
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Compare currencies strongest against weakest.
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USD is the world's reserve currency to compare against.
How to use
1. Match the strongest currency with weakest currency; or
2. Match the strongest or weakest currency against USD;
3. The strongest/weakest pairs will show the best trends;
4. Combine with other trading systems or requirements; or
5. Use with Panda HighLow Bars/Candles and Panda Breakout Bars/Candles.
Panda FX Strengths is a pro version with even more options available soon.
very useful thanks