Night Rocker gbpcad

Night Rocker GBPCAD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.

 

Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.

 

The Expert Advisor works on GBPCAD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other currency pairs! Look in the market! And the full version of the adviser working with all currency pairs.

 

The internal control system for working with the terminal allows you to control the current trading situation and open and close trade orders optimally in time and price. The adviser will not enter the market if there are delays in the operation of the terminal; it will enter on the next tick that will be working. This eliminates long delays in opening orders and strong price slippage.

 

A through optimization of all the working functions allowed the EA to be made the fastest of the existing analogues. Therefore, the adviser does not have a separate demo version. On the real account and on testing, the same program code works. This ensures that the results on a real account and testing match.

 

When creating an adviser, the famous WallStreet ASIA adviser was taken as a guideline. When tested in the period from 2006 to August 2018, the total profit of Night Rocker for all pairs (the ratio of profit to drawdown) was 142.6 (the separate algorithm of coordination of currency pairs works only in the full version of the adviser). For comparison, WallStreet ASIA showed a result of 66.07. Night Rocker was twice more profitable. Until 2006, all advisers trading on low volatility show substantial profits.

 

Note:

• if this robot works on the same account with other robots, then each robot must have its own unique magic numbers!

• It is recommended to use a demo account before bidding with real money. This will help you become familiar with how an advisor works before you go to real accounts.

• Be careful when determining trading volumes. The recommended volume is 0.01 lots for every 40 dollars of your balance.

• If it seems to you that the adviser is not working properly, stop working and contact the developer immediately!

• Advisor is compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers, as well as with brokers using ECN accounts. You do not need to change any settings.

• The Expert Advisor automatically recognizes whether your broker uses four or five decimal places. You do not need to change any settings.

• It is not recommend starting and closing your trading terminal too often. Ideally, it should work without interruption from the opening of the market on Monday until closing on Friday.

• Maintaining a stable Internet connection is essential to ensure reliable operation of the robot.

• The spreads offered by your broker determine how much profit you will receive when working with an advisor. Advisor was tested on spreads:

 

GBPCAD- 8.0 points

 

Settings:

order_magic: a unique identifier, thanks to which the adviser recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other robots in the same account, make sure that each of them has its own unique identifier.

cmt: you can enter a comment here if you want to mark the transactions of the adviser.

max_spread: maximum allowed spread.

slippage: the maximum allowed slippage.

lot_start: trading volume. This advisor has a fixed value. The recommended volume of 0.01 lot for every 40 dollars of balance.

GMT_Offset: the value of this parameter should be the current GMT Offset of your broker. In addition, if you are performing a backtest, you must enter here the correct GMT Offset for the historical data you are using, otherwise the test will be incorrect.


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
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Night Rocker USDJPY EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker gbpusd
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Night Rocker GBPUSD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on GBPUSD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker eurchf
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Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
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