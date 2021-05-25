Robot sends image signal to telegram





from this moment, RSI traders will have 95% less time and health using this Robot Robot

Instructions for using Robot RSI sent to Telegram

0 put the robot in MT4 >> ok

1 Create Telegram Robot " Rsi_Testbot " >> ok

2 Save Tokens "1706277467:AAEntyiMli3ZN6uWrMch-uz704OGWO5snOM" >> ok

3 Create Telegram Channel ,Get telegram id = -1001243242869 " RSI Test Bot " + grant admin rights for bots

https://api.telegram.org/&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;token>/getUpdates

4 Create Telegram group nhóm => ok

5 Link Telegram Channels & Telegram Groups >> ok

6 Import Web https://api.telegram.org into MT4

7 Enter token and id into robot

8 Tests

The Tutorial has ended. thanks

+ Max send is that every time a new candle is created, one image will be sent,

in case there are many five candles in the area > 70 and < 30, it will send many times.

+ Min send is that each time there is a signal, only 1 image is sent

The Tutorial has ended. thanks