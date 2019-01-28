Smart Volume Pro Histogram

Always know when the Smart Money/Market Makers are active!

Shows you Past to Present, the true volume of currency pairs in a quick and beautiful histogram you can size to fit any chart.

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-Works on all time frames and all currencies

-Shows volume from Ultra Low to Ultra High and even shows Excessive volume, this will tell you when to stay out of the bar or currency pair!

----All Data is shown in Data Window for quick reference------

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Digital Clock Custom MT4
Joshua Barnard
5 (1)
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Shows you the time of the server you're on as well as the current time of the time zone you're in. 12-hour clock format (12:00:00 am to 11:59:59 pm) Charts from 1-5 mins are in hour:min:sec format Charts from 15 mins to 1 month are in hour:min format" You can also change the color of the clock to any color MT4 offers. If there is anything you would like me to add ask. As long as it isn't extensive, I might add it.
FREE
Info Alpha Bar
Joshua Barnard
Utilities
Always have a quick reference to timely information while trading. -Includes Currency Spread, Currency Trend w/ Time frame, Bar Timer, Server Time, Connection Status. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -Currency Spread; to know exactly how much you have to pay to get in. -Currency Trend with Time Frame; Understand the major direction of the currency pair for the last 3 months or other Time Frame. -Bar Tim
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