Connection Failure Alert

Did you ever encounter a problem that your terminal failed to reestablish a connection and caused your EA to stop working? How much money did you lose because you were not aware of the connection error? Worry no more, I am here to present you a solution for your nightmare.

This utility indicator sends a real time push notification or email when your terminal encounters a connection failure. You will be notified immediately even if your terminal is yet to establish a success connection to your broker.

Please be reminded if your computer or VPS loses its internet connection, then it will be impossible to alert you until your internet connection is resumed.

Setup Instruction This utility indicator requires at least 2 terminals to work. To begin, put one copy of the indicator in a chart for each terminal. Once a connection failure occurs in one of the terminal, the other terminals that still connected to its broker will detect the failure and send you an alert immediately. For example, you have 3 terminals in your VPS. If terminal A fails to connect to its broker's server, either terminal B or terminal C will notify you that terminal A has a connection problem. There is no master or slave setting because they are designed to monitor each others. It is strongly recommended to have a different broker for each terminal so that they will not lose connection together.



