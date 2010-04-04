Fast Position Copier Sender Tool

This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4.



Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave.

Master ( Sender Position )

Slave ( Reciver Position)

This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE.

This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.



