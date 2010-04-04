Fast Position Copier Sender Tool

Fast Position Copier - Reciver Tool

This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4.

Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave.

Master ( Sender Position )

Slave ( Reciver Position)

This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE.

This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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