Fast Position Copier Sender Tool
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Fast Position Copier - Reciver Tool
This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4.
Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave.
Master ( Sender Position )
Slave ( Reciver Position)
This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE.
This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.