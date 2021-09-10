Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross

NEXT PRICE 99$

Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross: 

Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts)
THIS EA IS GIFT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710

1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert.

2. MACD divergence Alert

3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH)

4. Pattern Alert

5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance

6. Display Some information on chart.




  • Moving average  Cross is considered as a signal to detect the trend, in this indicator it is possible to activate four moving average lines simultaneously, whose intersection with each other is displayed by the message box and with an arrow. If only one moving average is activated, the intersection of that line with the candlestick is considered.
  •  Divergence: Divergence means changing the situation and one of the ways to identify a change in market direction at the end of the process is by identifying Divergence  . In this set, it is possible to activate the ability to identify MACD divergence in all time frames, and of course, it is better to check the other conditions for entering and confirming the Position in order to enter the position.
  • Indicator Alerts: Indicators crossing a certain value level can be important to us as it needs to be alerted. In this set, we have included a number of indicators( ICHIMOKU , Rsi , CCI , MACD , Stochastic  ), the most important of which is the Ichimoku indicator, which can warn in the following three situations: 1- Changing the phase of the KUMO cloud from Down Kumo to UP Kumo and vice versa. 2- Intersection(Cross) of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines. 3- Intersection of CANDLE and Span B surface.
  • Ability to identify "Hammer", "Shooting Star" and "Engulf" patterns.
  • Ability to draw daily support and resistance lines: In this collection, it is possible to draw HIGH and LOW lines for many days for any desired period of time and use their Role in Position . The daily HIGH and LOW  lines are used as support and resistance lines and can be used in their strategy either separately or in combination.
  • Display information on the chart: In this set, information such as "Equity", "Spread", "Remaining time until the closing of the candle" and "Floating profit" are displayed on the chart.
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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