Indicator Tool EA
- Utilities
- Guanghao Cai
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 3 May 2021
- Activations: 5
The software is suitable for two kinds of people:
1. If you already have a good indicator, then you can purchase the tool to call the indicator to place an order. The software has good risk control.
2. If you do not have a good ea or indicator, but think that a good indicator can bring benefits and are willing to look for it, then you can also buy the ea.
After you purchase,
1. The author can help you modify the source code of an ea (due to the author's limited time, only one time and minor changes).
2. If you think the software needs improvement, you can mention it to the author. If it is a general function, the author will try his best to satisfy it after evaluation.
If you are interested in this product or have questions, and need any help, you can add the author WeChat/whatsapp/telegram: 17317545896
This is a general EA that can call indicators. You can call an indicator signal to place an order, and you can call up to 3 indicators to place an order at the same time, and you can download it for backtesting to determine whether the indicator is valid. There is a detailed description of the parameters below:
UseingIndicator1 = false; //Use indicator 1
IndicatorName1 = ""; //Name of indicator 1
TimeFramesIndicator1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // indicator 1 period
UseingSingleIndicatorIn1 = false; //Indicator 1 signal entry
UseingSingleIndicatorOut1 = false; //Indicator 1 signal exit
BuyBuffer1 = 0; //The index number of the buy signal, see the picture description
BuyShift1 = 1; //Buy N after the buy signal appears
SellBuffer1 = 1; //The index number of the sell signal, see picture description
SellShift1 = 1; //Buy N after the sell signal appears
TimeSetting="----------------------Please set the running time-------------------- --";
TimeLimit=false; //Time control master switch
AddPostionSetting = "----------------------AddPostionSetting----------------------";
UseingFirstOrderSL = true; //The increase order will use the stop loss of the first order as the stop loss
UseingFirstOrderTP = true; //The increase order will use the take profit of the first order as take profit
IncreasePostions1 = "Increase positions when contrarian, Pick one of two";
UseingOppositeTrendAddPostion = false;//Use contrarian to increase positions
MaxOppositeNumber = 4; //Maximum number of contrarian orders
OppositeTrendStep = 200; //Contrarian increase distance
OppositeTrendMutil = 1; //Inverse trend increase multiple
IncreasePostions2 = "Increase positions when fellow the trend,Pick one of two";
UseingFollowTrendAddPostion = false; //Use the trend to increase positions
MaxFollowNumber = 10; //Maximum order volume following the trend
FollowTrendStep = 250; //Follow the trend to increase the distance
FollowTrendMutil = 1; //Follow the trend increase multiple
TraillingStopSetting = "-------TraillingStopSetting------";
UsingTraillingStop = false; //Whether to use trailing stop loss
UsingTraillingStopTogether = true; //All orders move stop loss at the same time
TraillingStopStar = 300; //Start to move the stop loss distance
TraillingStopSetp = 200; //Brake stop loss step length
TakeProfitSetting = "----------------------TakeProfitSetting----------------------";
UseingAvePriceTP = false; //Whether to open the average moving profit
AveTpPoint = 150; //Average profit points
CloseSetting = "---------------CloseSetting---------";
UseingSpecifiedTimeClose=false; //Whether to open the special time period to play
SpecifiedTimeStar="15:30:00"; //The beginning of the playing time
SpecifiedTimeEnd="24:00:00"; //Start the end of the appearance event
SpecifiedTimeProfit = 10; //Exit profit
Other = "----------------------OrderSetting----------------------";
Lot = 0.1; //Number of lots
TakeProfit = 500; //Take Profit
MaxStopLoss = 1000; //Stop loss
工具很不错！推荐购买。