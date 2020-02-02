Indicator Tool EA

The software is suitable for two kinds of people:

1. If you already have a good indicator, then you can purchase the tool to call the indicator to place an order. The software has good risk control.

2. If you do not have a good ea or indicator, but think that a good indicator can bring benefits and are willing to look for it, then you can also buy the ea.

After you purchase,

1. The author can help you modify the source code of an ea (due to the author's limited time, only one time and minor changes).

2. If you think the software needs improvement, you can mention it to the author. If it is a general function, the author will try his best to satisfy it after evaluation.

If you are interested in this product or have questions, and need any help, you can add the author WeChat/whatsapp/telegram: 17317545896

This is a general EA that can call indicators. You can call an indicator signal to place an order, and you can call up to 3 indicators to place an order at the same time, and you can download it for backtesting to determine whether the indicator is valid. There is a detailed description of the parameters below:





UseingIndicator1 = false; //Use indicator 1

IndicatorName1 = ""; //Name of indicator 1

TimeFramesIndicator1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // indicator 1 period

UseingSingleIndicatorIn1 = false; //Indicator 1 signal entry

UseingSingleIndicatorOut1 = false; //Indicator 1 signal exit

BuyBuffer1 = 0; //The index number of the buy signal, see the picture description

BuyShift1 = 1; //Buy N after the buy signal appears

SellBuffer1 = 1; //The index number of the sell signal, see picture description

SellShift1 = 1; //Buy N after the sell signal appears

TimeSetting="----------------------Please set the running time-------------------- --";

TimeLimit=false; //Time control master switch

AddPostionSetting = "----------------------AddPostionSetting----------------------";

UseingFirstOrderSL = true; //The increase order will use the stop loss of the first order as the stop loss

UseingFirstOrderTP = true; //The increase order will use the take profit of the first order as take profit

IncreasePostions1 = "Increase positions when contrarian, Pick one of two";

UseingOppositeTrendAddPostion = false;//Use contrarian to increase positions

MaxOppositeNumber = 4; //Maximum number of contrarian orders

OppositeTrendStep = 200; //Contrarian increase distance

OppositeTrendMutil = 1; //Inverse trend increase multiple

IncreasePostions2 = "Increase positions when fellow the trend,Pick one of two";

UseingFollowTrendAddPostion = false; //Use the trend to increase positions

MaxFollowNumber = 10; //Maximum order volume following the trend

FollowTrendStep = 250; //Follow the trend to increase the distance

FollowTrendMutil = 1; //Follow the trend increase multiple

TraillingStopSetting = "-------TraillingStopSetting------";

UsingTraillingStop = false; //Whether to use trailing stop loss

UsingTraillingStopTogether = true; //All orders move stop loss at the same time

TraillingStopStar = 300; //Start to move the stop loss distance

TraillingStopSetp = 200; //Brake stop loss step length

TakeProfitSetting = "----------------------TakeProfitSetting----------------------";

UseingAvePriceTP = false; //Whether to open the average moving profit

AveTpPoint = 150; //Average profit points

CloseSetting = "---------------CloseSetting---------";

UseingSpecifiedTimeClose=false; //Whether to open the special time period to play

SpecifiedTimeStar="15:30:00"; //The beginning of the playing time

SpecifiedTimeEnd="24:00:00"; //Start the end of the appearance event

SpecifiedTimeProfit = 10; //Exit profit

Other = "----------------------OrderSetting----------------------";

Lot = 0.1; //Number of lots

TakeProfit = 500; //Take Profit

MaxStopLoss = 1000; //Stop loss