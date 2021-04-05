Trendy Boom and Crash Trader

4

Designed to trade the boom and crash indices from deriv.com on mt5, Trendy EA is a consistent scalper. It uses one or two moving averages to determine the trend, and then the awesome oscillator is used to identify entry points. All analysis is done on the 1 minute time frame, and every position is opened with stop loss and take profit levels.


FEATURES

Quick set-up using trading modes
Trade all instruments from a single chart
Smart automatic lot size adjustment
Built-in account protection for the recovery system
Fully automated trading; 24/7 on every instrument you select


INSTRUMENTS

Boom and Crash 1000 and 500 Indices


SOME SETTINGS

Trading mode - quick set up options. Default = Aggressive
========== General settings ==========
Use moving average trend filter - the EA should use a moving average to filter trends. Default = false
Use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - the EA should use a second moving average to further confirm the trend. Default = false
Minimum valid spike size - the smallest change in asset price for valid spikes. Default = 1
Allow multiple positions on an index - more than one position can exist at a time on an instrument. Default = true
========== Instruments ==========
Trade Boom 1000 Index - Default = true
Trade Boom 500 Index - Default = true
Trade Crash 1000 Index - Default = true
Trade Crash 500 Index - Default = true
========== Money management ==========
Starting lot size - basic lot size for trading. Default = 0.2
Recovery factor - for calculating smart automatic lot size. Default = 0.5
Maximum multiple of starting lot size - caps recovery lots at this multiple of the starting lot. 0 = no limit. Default = 25
========== Kenson recovery ==========
Abandon series at loss % of balance - abandons the recovery series and starts fresh once its loss reaches this % of balance. 0 = off. Default = 0
Maximum recovery steps before reset - abandons the recovery series after this many escalation steps. 0 = no limit. Default = 0
Max equity drawdown percent - abandons the recovery series if equity drawdown from the series peak reaches this %. 0 = off. Default = 0


TRADING MODES

Trading modes allow for one click set up of Trendy EA. Each trading mode has a built-in list of settings for the most important input parameters. When you select a trading mode, the EA will use those built-in settings and ignore those in the settings dialogue box. There are four trading modes;

  1. Conservative trading mode (list of settings)
  • use moving average trend filter - true
  • use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - true
  • allow multiple positions on an index - false
  1. Intermediate trading mode (list of settings)
  • use moving average trend filter - true
  • use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false
  • allow multiple positions on an index - true
  1. Aggressive trading mode (list of settings)
  • use moving average trend filter - false
  • use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false
  • allow multiple positions on an index - true

NOTES: the three trading modes above all have the following settings in common - starting lot size, stop loss and take profit for 1000 and 500 indices, recovery factor, and moving average period and applied timeframe for both first and second moving averages - they are all set to the default values.

The account protection settings (Maximum multiple of starting lot size, Abandon series at loss % of balance, Maximum recovery steps before reset, and Max equity drawdown percent) are active in every trading mode, including the presets — you can set them from the dialogue box regardless of the mode you choose.
  1. Custom trading mode - the EA will use your settings in the dialogue box for all input parameters


RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. Insert the EA only on one chart and select all the instruments you want to trade in the settings
  2. Insert the EA on m1 timeframe only. DO NOT INSERT ON OTHER TIMEFRAMES
  3. Make use of a VPS (virtual private server) for best results
  4. Trade on all four boom and crash indices simultaneously
  5. Recommended starting capital is $7500
  6. Review the account protection settings under Kenson recovery and set them to match your risk tolerance
Reviews 2
James Ackerman
45
James Ackerman 2026.05.09 07:19 
 

Really good EA for Crash and Boom Index. I love it. Thank you

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This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt5. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko char
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James Ackerman
45
James Ackerman 2026.05.09 07:19 
 

Really good EA for Crash and Boom Index. I love it. Thank you

Felix Kenechi Onodu
3995
Reply from developer Felix Kenechi Onodu 2026.05.09 10:01
Thank you.
Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2021.05.06 15:46 
 

Наверное работает хорошо. Проверял на депозите 100$, просадил все меньше чем за час. Для больших депо наверное ок такой % просадки.

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