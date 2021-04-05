Trendy Boom and Crash Trader

Designed to trade the boom and crash indices from deriv.com on mt5, Trendy EA is a consistent scalper. It uses one or two moving averages to determine the trend, and then the awesome oscillator is used to identify entry points. All analysis is done on the 1 minute time frame, and every position is opened with stop loss and take profit levels.





FEATURES

Quick set-up using trading modes

Trade all instruments from a single chart

Smart automatic lot size adjustment

Built-in account protection for the recovery system

Fully automated trading; 24/7 on every instrument you select





INSTRUMENTS

Boom and Crash 1000 and 500 Indices





SOME SETTINGS

Trading mode - quick set up options. Default = Aggressive

========== General settings ==========

Use moving average trend filter - the EA should use a moving average to filter trends. Default = false

Use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - the EA should use a second moving average to further confirm the trend. Default = false

Minimum valid spike size - the smallest change in asset price for valid spikes. Default = 1

Allow multiple positions on an index - more than one position can exist at a time on an instrument. Default = true

========== Instruments ==========

Trade Boom 1000 Index - Default = true

Trade Boom 500 Index - Default = true

Trade Crash 1000 Index - Default = true

Trade Crash 500 Index - Default = true

========== Money management ==========

Starting lot size - basic lot size for trading. Default = 0.2

Recovery factor - for calculating smart automatic lot size. Default = 0.5

Maximum multiple of starting lot size - caps recovery lots at this multiple of the starting lot. 0 = no limit. Default = 25

========== Kenson recovery ==========

Abandon series at loss % of balance - abandons the recovery series and starts fresh once its loss reaches this % of balance. 0 = off. Default = 0

Maximum recovery steps before reset - abandons the recovery series after this many escalation steps. 0 = no limit. Default = 0

Max equity drawdown percent - abandons the recovery series if equity drawdown from the series peak reaches this %. 0 = off. Default = 0





TRADING MODES

Trading modes allow for one click set up of Trendy EA. Each trading mode has a built-in list of settings for the most important input parameters. When you select a trading mode, the EA will use those built-in settings and ignore those in the settings dialogue box. There are four trading modes;

Conservative trading mode (list of settings)

use moving average trend filter - true

use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - true

allow multiple positions on an index - false

Intermediate trading mode (list of settings)

use moving average trend filter - true

use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false

allow multiple positions on an index - true

Aggressive trading mode (list of settings)

use moving average trend filter - false

use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false

allow multiple positions on an index - true

NOTES: the three trading modes above all have the following settings in common - starting lot size, stop loss and take profit for 1000 and 500 indices, recovery factor, and moving average period and applied timeframe for both first and second moving averages - they are all set to the default values.

Custom trading mode - the EA will use your settings in the dialogue box for all input parameters

The account protection settings (Maximum multiple of starting lot size, Abandon series at loss % of balance, Maximum recovery steps before reset, and Max equity drawdown percent) are active in every trading mode, including the presets — you can set them from the dialogue box regardless of the mode you choose.





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