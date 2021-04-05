Trendy Boom and Crash Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 21.0
- Updated: 8 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Designed to trade the boom and crash indices from deriv.com on mt5, Trendy EA is a consistent scalper. It uses one or two moving averages to determine the trend, and then the awesome oscillator is used to identify entry points. All analysis is done on the 1 minute time frame, and every position is opened with stop loss and take profit levels.
FEATURES
Quick set-up using trading modes
Trade all instruments from a single chart
Smart automatic lot size adjustment
Built-in account protection for the recovery system
Fully automated trading; 24/7 on every instrument you select
INSTRUMENTS
Boom and Crash 1000 and 500 Indices
SOME SETTINGS
Trading mode - quick set up options. Default = Aggressive
========== General settings ==========
Use moving average trend filter - the EA should use a moving average to filter trends. Default = false
Use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - the EA should use a second moving average to further confirm the trend. Default = false
Minimum valid spike size - the smallest change in asset price for valid spikes. Default = 1
Allow multiple positions on an index - more than one position can exist at a time on an instrument. Default = true
========== Instruments ==========
Trade Boom 1000 Index - Default = true
Trade Boom 500 Index - Default = true
Trade Crash 1000 Index - Default = true
Trade Crash 500 Index - Default = true
========== Money management ==========
Starting lot size - basic lot size for trading. Default = 0.2
Recovery factor - for calculating smart automatic lot size. Default = 0.5
Maximum multiple of starting lot size - caps recovery lots at this multiple of the starting lot. 0 = no limit. Default = 25
========== Kenson recovery ==========
Abandon series at loss % of balance - abandons the recovery series and starts fresh once its loss reaches this % of balance. 0 = off. Default = 0
Maximum recovery steps before reset - abandons the recovery series after this many escalation steps. 0 = no limit. Default = 0
Max equity drawdown percent - abandons the recovery series if equity drawdown from the series peak reaches this %. 0 = off. Default = 0
TRADING MODES
Trading modes allow for one click set up of Trendy EA. Each trading mode has a built-in list of settings for the most important input parameters. When you select a trading mode, the EA will use those built-in settings and ignore those in the settings dialogue box. There are four trading modes;
- Conservative trading mode (list of settings)
- use moving average trend filter - true
- use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - true
- allow multiple positions on an index - false
- Intermediate trading mode (list of settings)
- use moving average trend filter - true
- use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false
- allow multiple positions on an index - true
- Aggressive trading mode (list of settings)
- use moving average trend filter - false
- use moving average trend filter on a second timeframe - false
- allow multiple positions on an index - true
NOTES: the three trading modes above all have the following settings in common - starting lot size, stop loss and take profit for 1000 and 500 indices, recovery factor, and moving average period and applied timeframe for both first and second moving averages - they are all set to the default values.The account protection settings (Maximum multiple of starting lot size, Abandon series at loss % of balance, Maximum recovery steps before reset, and Max equity drawdown percent) are active in every trading mode, including the presets — you can set them from the dialogue box regardless of the mode you choose.
- Custom trading mode - the EA will use your settings in the dialogue box for all input parameters
RECOMMENDATIONS
- Insert the EA only on one chart and select all the instruments you want to trade in the settings
- Insert the EA on m1 timeframe only. DO NOT INSERT ON OTHER TIMEFRAMES
- Make use of a VPS (virtual private server) for best results
- Trade on all four boom and crash indices simultaneously
- Recommended starting capital is $7500
- Review the account protection settings under Kenson recovery and set them to match your risk tolerance
Really good EA for Crash and Boom Index. I love it. Thank you