Range Break Index EA

This EA trades the range break indices from deriv.com on mt5

It scalps the market after every spike, taking each order with stop loss and take profit levels. It also features optional smart automatic lot size adjustment in case of losses.


INSTRUMENTS

Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 indices from deriv.com


TIMEFRAME

m1 (one minute timeframe) recommended


SETTINGS

Stop loss in points: size of the stop loss in points. Default = 1000

Take profit method: how to determine take profit size. Default = Both

Fixed take profit in points: size of the fixed take profit in points. Default = 100

Double fixed stop levels for index 200: the EA should use double the fixed stop loss and take profit for index 200. Default = true

Percentage of break distance as take profit: the EA will measure this percentage of the last spike as take profit. Defalut = 10

Lot size method: how the EA will calculate lot size. Default = Flat lot size

Flat lot size: flat lot size for trading. Default = 0.05

Risk/profit target amount per trade (for fixed risk and fixed reward): how much to risk, or how much to profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1

Percentage risk/profit of account balance per trade (for percentage risk and percentage reward): percentage of account balance to risk or profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1

Round down the percentage risk/reward amount to the nearest: nearest whole number for rounding down the percentage risk or reward amount. Default = 10


RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. Recommended capital - at least $100
  2. Trade both range break 100 and 200
  3. Make use of a VPS for best results (optional)
  4. If you are using smart recovery lot size method, then only the indices you wish to trade should be listed in your market watch, remove all other instruments; the expert counts the number of instruments in market watch and uses the figure for lot size calculations. An example of how your market watch should appear is in the screenshots.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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