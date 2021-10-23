Range Break Index EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 23 October 2021
- Activations: 10
This EA trades the range break indices from deriv.com on mt5
It scalps the market after every spike, taking each order with stop loss and take profit levels. It also features optional smart automatic lot size adjustment in case of losses.
INSTRUMENTS
Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 indices from deriv.com
TIMEFRAME
m1 (one minute timeframe) recommended
SETTINGS
Stop loss in points: size of the stop loss in points. Default = 1000
Take profit method: how to determine take profit size. Default = Both
Fixed take profit in points: size of the fixed take profit in points. Default = 100
Double fixed stop levels for index 200: the EA should use double the fixed stop loss and take profit for index 200. Default = true
Percentage of break distance as take profit: the EA will measure this percentage of the last spike as take profit. Defalut = 10
Lot size method: how the EA will calculate lot size. Default = Flat lot size
Flat lot size: flat lot size for trading. Default = 0.05
Risk/profit target amount per trade (for fixed risk and fixed reward): how much to risk, or how much to profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1
Percentage risk/profit of account balance per trade (for percentage risk and percentage reward): percentage of account balance to risk or profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1
Round down the percentage risk/reward amount to the nearest: nearest whole number for rounding down the percentage risk or reward amount. Default = 10
RECOMMENDATIONS
- Recommended capital - at least $100
- Trade both range break 100 and 200
- Make use of a VPS for best results (optional)
- If you are using smart recovery lot size method, then only the indices you wish to trade should be listed in your market watch, remove all other instruments; the expert counts the number of instruments in market watch and uses the figure for lot size calculations. An example of how your market watch should appear is in the screenshots.