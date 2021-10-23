Range Break Index EA

This EA trades the range break indices from deriv.com on mt5

It scalps the market after every spike, taking each order with stop loss and take profit levels. It also features optional smart automatic lot size adjustment in case of losses.





INSTRUMENTS

Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 indices from deriv.com





TIMEFRAME

m1 (one minute timeframe) recommended





SETTINGS

Stop loss in points: size of the stop loss in points. Default = 1000

Take profit method: how to determine take profit size. Default = Both

Fixed take profit in points: size of the fixed take profit in points. Default = 100

Double fixed stop levels for index 200: the EA should use double the fixed stop loss and take profit for index 200. Default = true

Percentage of break distance as take profit: the EA will measure this percentage of the last spike as take profit. Defalut = 10

Lot size method: how the EA will calculate lot size. Default = Flat lot size

Flat lot size: flat lot size for trading. Default = 0.05

Risk/profit target amount per trade (for fixed risk and fixed reward): how much to risk, or how much to profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1

Percentage risk/profit of account balance per trade (for percentage risk and percentage reward): percentage of account balance to risk or profit, depending on the lot size calculation method. Default = 1

Round down the percentage risk/reward amount to the nearest: nearest whole number for rounding down the percentage risk or reward amount. Default = 10





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