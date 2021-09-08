Kenko Trend Trader mt4

This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt4. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique.


INTRODUCTION

For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals. If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose. But renko charting has a flaw; the trend is often broken by false reversals. So I developed my own version - the Kenko Trend Indicator - which draws renko style trend following blocks over the chart using my improved step and ladder technique. It is non-repainting. The kenko trend trader simply trades according to the trend identified by the kenko trend indicator. 


The improved step and ladder technique is simple:

- kenko blocks are drawn only when a new candle opens

- the close price of the previous candle is used to determine whether a new block should be drawn; the wicks are ignored as they may give false signals

- a new position is opened whenever the trend changes from up to down (blue block to red block) or vice versa (red block to blue block)


INSTRUMENTS

The kenko trend trader works on all instruments, including;

- all currency pairs, such as EURUSD, AUDCAD, NZDJPY, etc

- metals like XAUUSD, XAGUSD, etc

- stock CFDs like AAPL

- stock index CFDs like SP500

- cryptocurrency CFDs like BTCUSD, XRPUSD, etc

- anything that can be traded on Metatrader 4


The block size may be different for each instrument. The most popular instruments already have default block sizes coded into the EA. However, you can set your own custom block size for any instrument in the settings when launching the EA.


TIMEFRAME

The kenko trend trader works on all timeframes.  I recommend the 1 hour (h1) timeframe (personal preference), but you can use any timeframe according to your trading rules and goals.


SET UP

For best results, make use of a VPS (virtual private server), so that the EA can trade 24/7.

Please ensure that the market watch contains ONLY the instruments you wish to trade with the EA, and nothing else. The expert counts the number of instruments displayed in market watch and uses the figure for money management calculations.

I recommend trading a portfolio of at least five (5) instruments simultaneously on one account


CAPITAL

I recommend starting with at least $500 capital for trading a portfolio of ten (10) currency pairs with the default settings.


FUTURE UPDATES

I am working to make the kenko trend trader more effective when trading with very minimal capital.

I am also working to make it more effective when trading with only one instrument.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

An mt5 version is available; get it on my products page.

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Designed to trade the boom and crash indices from deriv.com on mt5, Trendy EA is a consistent scalper. It uses one or two moving averages to determine the trend, and then the awesome oscillator is used to identify entry points. All analysis is done on the 1 minute time frame, and every position is opened with stop loss and take profit levels. FEATURES Quick set-up using trading modes Trade all instruments from a single chart Smart automatic lot size adjustment Built-in account protection for th
Kenko Trend Indicator mt4
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Indicators
For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals. If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose. But   renko charting has a flaw; the trend is often broken by false reversals. So I developed my own version - the Kenko Trend Indicator. The kenko trend indicator draws renko style trend following blo
Range Break Index EA
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This EA trades the range break indices from deriv.com on mt5 It scalps the market after every spike, taking each order with stop loss and take profit levels. It also features optional smart automatic lot size adjustment in case of losses. INSTRUMENTS Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 indices from deriv.com TIMEFRAME m1 (one minute timeframe) recommended SETTINGS Stop loss in points: size of the stop loss in points. Default = 1000 Take profit method: how to determine take profit size. Defaul
Kenko Trend Indicator mt5
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5 (1)
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For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals. If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose. But renko charting has a flaw; the trend is often broken by false reversals. So I developed my own version - the Kenko Trend Indicator. The kenko trend indicator draws renko style trend following block
Kenko Trend Trader
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt5. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko char
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