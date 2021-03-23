Telegram Trade Copier
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
For more details, join with www.telegramtradecopier.com
TelegramTradeCopier is the world's first lifetime licensed telegram trade copier software for forex, crypto and commodity trading. Any signal format can be converted to a trading action by TTC. The system has two components
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Desktop app
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EA file
You need to install and login to the desktop app with your telegram details. Then it will listen to channels configured by you and decode all messages into trading actions with proper validations. There is huge flexibility with this app, you can change the channel configuration with minimum steps and it can support any language. Fortunately the default configuration supports most of the signal formats and if your signal is received with abnormal format or another language , you can even setup it in the app.
EA should be hosted in your MT4 account and there are trading input parameters that can be configured. Another advantage of this tool is , it automates not only order submission but also all orders updates, order close and half close. Pending orders can also be automated.
Special features of the TTC
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Never Lose Signals, No Stale trading
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Never miss a single trade action, opening, amending and closing orders automatically
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Any telegram channel, DIY
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Any telegram channel, any message format, any asset class & any number of trading accounts
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Lifetime Licence
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Trailing Stop
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Set trailing stop and break even point that you have the full control of your account
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Multiple Take Profits
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When trade action contains multiple TPs, multiple positions are opened for each TP value and moves SL accordingly IE. And after TP1 hit, TP2 and TP3 order moves SL to entry, and after TP2 hit, TP3 order moves SL to TP1
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Smart Lot Sizes
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Inbuilt Salvage Telegram Channel
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Standalone Deployment
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TelegramTradeCopier is standalone, doesn’t rely on any external servers such secure and you have the control.
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24/7 Helpdesk and Upgrade
Doesn't work. Desktop app isn't included. Basically wasted time