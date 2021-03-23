Telegram Trade Copier

1

For more details, join with www.telegramtradecopier.com
TelegramTradeCopier is the world's first lifetime licensed telegram trade copier software for forex, crypto and commodity trading. Any signal format can be converted to a trading action by TTC. The system has two components     

  1. Desktop app

  2. EA file 

You need to install and login to the desktop app with your telegram details. Then it will listen to channels configured by you and decode all messages into trading actions with proper validations. There is huge flexibility with this app, you can change the channel configuration with minimum steps and it can support any language. Fortunately the default configuration supports most of the signal formats and if your signal is received with abnormal format or another language , you can even setup it in the app. 

EA should be hosted in your MT4 account and there are trading input parameters that can be configured. Another advantage of this tool is , it automates not only order submission but also all orders updates, order close and half close. Pending orders can also be automated.   

Special features of the TTC

  1. Never Lose Signals, No Stale trading

    1. Never miss a single trade action, opening, amending and closing orders automatically

    2. No outdated trading actions because of real time execution

  2. Any telegram channel, DIY

    1. Any telegram channel, any message format, any asset class & any number of trading accounts

    2. Complete access to configurations

  3. Lifetime Licence

    1. Unlimited number of telegram channels & trade action volume

    2. Lifetime licence & support

  4. Trailing Stop

    1. Set trailing stop and break even point that you have the full control of your account

    2. Default stop loss when not present in trade action

  5. Multiple Take Profits

    1. When trade action contains multiple TPs, multiple positions are opened for each TP value and moves SL accordingly IE. And after TP1 hit, TP2 and TP3 order moves SL to entry, and after TP2 hit, TP3 order moves SL to TP1

  6. Smart Lot Sizes

    1. Set lot size based on the risk exposure of the account

    2. Adjust lot size dynamically

    3. Lot per symbol

  7. Inbuilt Salvage Telegram Channel

    1. Control any trade actions

    2. Override any trade action behaviour

  8. Standalone Deployment

    1. TelegramTradeCopier is standalone, doesn’t rely on any external servers such secure and you have the control. 

  9. 24/7 Helpdesk and Upgrade

    1. Attending queries, installation, configuration and maintenance

    2. Periodic free updates available such you always run the latest version.


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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Strategies  scalping trailing stop loss grid Hedging Features can be used with multiple pairs.  fully automated. long term investment with low risk level dymanic lots Input Parameteres lotSize This is the starting lot size. This can be kept same or dynamically increased by using other parameters.  pipDistance Distance between two orders. Current default value is 40. you can change risk by using this parameter.  profit Grid is automatically completed after it reaches this profit value. maxOrder M
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yalfalasi
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yalfalasi 2021.12.06 13:16 
 

Doesn't work. Desktop app isn't included. Basically wasted time

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