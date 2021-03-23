For more details, join with www.telegramtradecopier.com

TelegramTradeCopier is the world's first lifetime licensed telegram trade copier software for forex, crypto and commodity trading. Any signal format can be converted to a trading action by TTC. The system has two components

Desktop app EA file

You need to install and login to the desktop app with your telegram details. Then it will listen to channels configured by you and decode all messages into trading actions with proper validations. There is huge flexibility with this app, you can change the channel configuration with minimum steps and it can support any language. Fortunately the default configuration supports most of the signal formats and if your signal is received with abnormal format or another language , you can even setup it in the app.



EA should be hosted in your MT4 account and there are trading input parameters that can be configured. Another advantage of this tool is , it automates not only order submission but also all orders updates, order close and half close. Pending orders can also be automated.

Special features of the TTC



