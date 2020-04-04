Fx Expert Pro

Strategies 

  • scalping

  • trailing stop loss

  • grid

  • Hedging

Features

  • can be used with multiple pairs. 

  • fully automated.

  • long term investment with low risk level

  • dymanic lots

Input Parameteres

  • lotSize

This is the starting lot size. This can be kept same or dynamically increased

by using other parameters. 

  • pipDistance

Distance between two orders. Current default value is 40. you can change risk by using this parameter. 

  • profit

Grid is automatically completed after it reaches this profit value.

  • maxOrder

Maximum number of orders per grid.

  • fixedLot

In this grid mechanism, when order are open to same direction, lot can be increased by setting this parameter into false. If you need to use the same lot value per order, this parameter should be set to true. 

  • dynamicLot

This does changing lot value according to your account balance. Current set up is developed for single pair per account. If you need to use EA with multiple pairs, you need to disable this parameter by setting it to false. Then it works by lotSize value which is defined above.    

  • magicNumber

If you need to use different bots in the same account, you need to differentiate them by changing the magic number.

  • lotMultiply

 This is a bool value. To enable lot multiplying need to set this field to true. N.B. fixedLot should be false to enable this feature.

  • lotMultiplier

This is valid only if above lotMultiply value is set to true. Here you need to set multiplying factor of lot.

  • lotChangeOrderCount

This is extra feature and worked only if fixedLot is true, Although you need to increase lot size with fixedLot parameter, you can do it increasing lot after by some order count



