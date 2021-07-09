Description:

TrendAccess can optimize your trading time by showing you the trend via two different calculation modes quick and easy.



No more searching for Trends. Just open the chart and look at the trend display.







Features:

Shows Uptrend, Downtrend and "No Trend" indicator



Shows the calculated ZigZag Profile



Works on all timeframes

Two different calculation Modes (MACD and Candle-based calculation)







Settings:

Variable

Standard Value Description

Calculation Mode

Candle based

Choose between candle-based and MACD calculation mode (you can see the differences in the ZigZag profile)

Calculation History

500

Enter the desired history in bars for the calculation

ZigZag

Show ZigZag

true

ZigZag on/off

ZigZag Width

1

Width of the ZigZag lines

ZigZag Color

SlateGrey

ZigZag line color

Candle based settings

Sensitivity (Bars)

8 Enter the amount of candles that should appear, after the correction is valid

Recalculate Trend after break

true After a trend break, the new trend should be recalculated from the last high or low

MACD based settings

fast EMA

12 MACD fast EMA value

slow EMA

26 MACD slow EMA value

MACD shift

10 MACD shift value

Trend display

Corner

Right upper corner Corner of the Trend indicator Trend Label Color

Black

Trend label color

Arrow Uptrend Color

ForestGreen

Color of Uptrend arrow

Arrow Downtrend Color

Tomato

Color of Downtrend arrow

Arrow No Trend Color

YellowGreen

Color of sideways-Trend arrow







Support:

The indicator is constantly being developed and improved.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indicator.

