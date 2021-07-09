TrendAccess

Description:

TrendAccess can optimize your trading time by showing you the trend via two different calculation modes quick and easy.

No more searching for Trends. Just open the chart and look at the trend display.


Features:

  • Shows Uptrend, Downtrend and "No Trend" indicator
  • Shows the calculated ZigZag Profile
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Two different calculation Modes (MACD and Candle-based calculation)

Settings:

Variable
 Standard Value Description
 Calculation Mode
  Candle based
 Choose between candle-based and MACD calculation mode (you can see the differences in the ZigZag profile)
 Calculation History
  500
  Enter the desired history in bars for the calculation
ZigZag
    
 Show ZigZag
  true
  ZigZag on/off
 ZigZag Width
  1
  Width of the ZigZag lines
 ZigZag Color
  SlateGrey
  ZigZag line color
Candle based settings
    
 Sensitivity (Bars)
  8  Enter the amount of candles that should appear, after the correction is valid
 Recalculate Trend after break
  true  After a trend break, the new trend should be recalculated from the last high or low
MACD based settings
    
 fast EMA
  12  MACD fast EMA value
 slow EMA
  26  MACD slow EMA value
 MACD shift
  10  MACD shift value
Trend display
    
 Corner
  Right upper corner  Corner of the Trend indicator
 Trend Label Color
  Black
  Trend label color
 Arrow Uptrend Color
  ForestGreen
  Color of Uptrend arrow
 Arrow Downtrend Color
  Tomato
  Color of Downtrend arrow
 Arrow No Trend Color
  YellowGreen
  Color of sideways-Trend arrow


Support:

The indicator is constantly being developed and improved.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indicator.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
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Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
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Description: The Multi POC displays multiple Point Of Controls on one chart.  This Indicator is also already included in the "VolumeProfile" Indicator . Features: Customizable Range POC Customizable section POCs with VAL&VAH lines Works on all timeframes Drag & Drop for live calculation Support: The indicator is constantly being developed and improved. Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indic
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