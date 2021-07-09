TrendAccess
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 9 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Description:
TrendAccess can optimize your trading time by showing you the trend via two different calculation modes quick and easy.
No more searching for Trends. Just open the chart and look at the trend display.
Features:
- Shows Uptrend, Downtrend and "No Trend" indicator
- Shows the calculated ZigZag Profile
- Works on all timeframes
- Two different calculation Modes (MACD and Candle-based calculation)
Settings:
|Variable
|Standard Value
|Description
| Calculation Mode
| Candle based
| Choose between candle-based and MACD calculation mode (you can see the differences in the ZigZag profile)
| Calculation History
| 500
| Enter the desired history in bars for the calculation
|ZigZag
| Show ZigZag
| true
| ZigZag on/off
| ZigZag Width
| 1
| Width of the ZigZag lines
| ZigZag Color
| SlateGrey
| ZigZag line color
|Candle based settings
| Sensitivity (Bars)
|8
| Enter the amount of candles that should appear, after the correction is valid
| Recalculate Trend after break
|true
| After a trend break, the new trend should be recalculated from the last high or low
|MACD based settings
| fast EMA
|12
| MACD fast EMA value
| slow EMA
|26
| MACD slow EMA value
| MACD shift
|10
| MACD shift value
|Trend display
| Corner
|Right upper corner
|Corner of the Trend indicator
| Trend Label Color
| Black
| Trend label color
| Arrow Uptrend Color
| ForestGreen
| Color of Uptrend arrow
| Arrow Downtrend Color
| Tomato
| Color of Downtrend arrow
| Arrow No Trend Color
| YellowGreen
| Color of sideways-Trend arrow
Support:
The indicator is constantly being developed and improved.
Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indicator.