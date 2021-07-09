LifetimeSaver

Description

This addon is originated from my own trading. I spent my whole time waiting for signals and just wanted a notification 
when a specific signal appears. So i started to wrote my own addon and called it "LifetimeSaver", because thats exactly what it is for me.
But because this addon should not only be for my personal trading, I extended the LifetimeSaver and now its highly customizable, 
so that it can fit your needs.

Functions:

  • Notification at your defined target/signal
  • Notification options for Push, Mail and Alert messages
  • Softstop notification on close or high/low touch
  • 2 Different calculation modes
  • 3 Different point 2/3 break modes
  • 3 notification zones
  • Also works for volume trading
  • Trendmonitoring
  • customizable for your needs

Calculation Mode

You have two different calculation modes you can choose from:
  • Candle-based: The Trendline (ZigZag) Profile is directly calculated via the Heikin-Ashi candles on the chart. 
  • MACD-based: This is based on the MACD calculation and the resulting movements. I suggest that you let the EMA values as they are and only change the "shift" value. 

Softstop

Maybe you know the situations where a market "Spike" hits your Stop Loss and the market then turns into your desired direction? 
This is only one of many situations, where a softstop can help you. 

To define a Softstop, simply create an object like a "Horizontal line" or "Trendline" and name it "softstop". 
When the price will go above/below your softstop and closes (and only then!) the softstop will be triggered and you will get a notification.
These are the default values. Of couse you can change the values in the indicator properties. 

Notification zone

With the notification zone value you can set your desired zone in which a notification can be triggered. 
You have 3 possible modes:
  • Always
  • POC dependent: Price below (uptrend) or above (downtrend) the Point of Control
  • Only above VAH or below VAL: Price is above Value-Area High (downtrend) or below Value-Area Low (uptrend) 
To see the Volume-Profile you can check out my "VolumeProfile" indicator at https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/37391

Notification target

You can choose the specific signal, which triggers a notification within the notification zone.
You have 3 possible modes:
  • every Balance-candle: Notification at every Balance-candle in your defined notification zone
  • Balance-candle + Trend + Fibo-target: Notification at a balance-candle in a valid trend and a reached Fibo-target in your defined notification zone
  • Fibonacci-target + trend: Notification at the Fibonacci-target in a valid trend in your defined notification zone

Notifications in MT5

To get notifications you have to configure it in your MT5 Terminal. 
Just navigate to "Extras" -> "Options" -> "Notifications" for Push notifications or "E-Mail" for E-Mail notifications and insert your personal settings.

Please note: 

The indicator is designed for "Heikin-Ashi" candles. You can use this indicator on normal candles, too. But the calculation for the balance-candles
will always based on Heikin-Ashi candles. 

Support

As i mentioned before, i use the LifetimeSaver addon for my own trading. So if you have a problem, i probably will have it, too :) Thats why this indicator will always be further optimized. 
But if you found any bugs or need more feautures, feel free to contact me, so i can impove and extend the indicator for you.













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