Multi POC
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 24 July 2023
- Activations: 5
Description:
The Multi POC displays multiple Point Of Controls on one chart.
This Indicator is also already included in the "VolumeProfile" Indicator.
Features:
- Customizable Range POC
- Customizable section POCs with VAL&VAH lines
- Works on all timeframes
- Drag & Drop for live calculation
Support:
The indicator is constantly being developed and improved.
Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indicator.
I also appreciate any public review for this product!