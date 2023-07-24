Multi POC

Description:

The Multi POC displays multiple Point Of Controls on one chart. 

This Indicator is also already included in the "VolumeProfile" Indicator.


Features:

  • Customizable Range POC
  • Customizable section POCs with VAL&VAH lines
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Drag & Drop for live calculation


Support:

The indicator is constantly being developed and improved.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indicator.

I also appreciate any public review for this product!


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4.14 (7)
Indicators
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Trading Panel and Copier Slave
Robert Hess
Utilities
Easy to use Trade Panel that I personally use for my personal trading and trade copying. For Trade copy: This is the Slave Script, you need the extra Master Panel. Search for "Trading Panel and Copier" Functions of the Master Panel:  Automatic Lotsize calculation via given risk in % Buy and Sell Mode Manage Core and Addon Positions Limit Order Function Stop Loss and Limit Lines Hotkeys Close last Trade Close all Trades Manual SL price Manual TP price Manual Limit price Trade Copy via slave scri
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TrendAccess
Robert Hess
Indicators
Description: TrendAccess can optimize your trading time by showing you the trend via two different calculation modes quick and easy. No more searching for Trends. Just open the chart and look at the trend display. Features: Shows Uptrend, Downtrend and "No Trend" indicator Shows the calculated ZigZag Profile Works on all timeframes Two different calculation Modes (MACD and Candle-based calculation) Settings: Variable  Standard Value Description  Calculation Mode  Candle based  Choose betwe
LifetimeSaver
Robert Hess
Indicators
Description This addon is originated from my own trading. I spent my whole time waiting for signals and just wanted a notification  when a specific signal appears. So i started to wrote my own addon and called it "LifetimeSaver", because thats exactly what it is for me. But because this addon should not only be for my personal trading, I extended the LifetimeSaver and now its highly customizable,  so that it can fit your needs. Functions: Notification at your defined target/signal Notification
Trading Panel and Copier
Robert Hess
Utilities
Easy to use Trade Panel that I use for my personal Trading and trade copying.  For Trade copy: This is the Master Panel, you need the extra Slave Script. Search for "Trading Panel and Copier Slave" Functions:  Automatic Lotsize calculation via given risk in % Buy and Sell Mode Manage Core and Addon Positions Limit Order Function Stop Loss and Limit Lines Hotkeys Close last Trade Close all Trades Manual SL price Manual TP price Manual Limit price Auto SL for ATR Trade Lock Mode Trade Copy via sla
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