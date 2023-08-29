SmartClose
- Utilities
- Duc Viet Bui
- Version: 1.0
SmartClose(Close All Orders) helps you close all your trades. You can use it on any symbol. You can also set a warm value to manage the risk.
With these functions:
- Close Open Orders : Close all open trades in the trading account. You don't need to set a value for the "value" parameter.
- Close by Profit : Close trades when profit reaches a specific predefined level. You need to set a value for the "value" parameter.
- Close by Percentage : Close trades based on a certain percentage of the balance. You need to set a value for the "value" parameter.
For example:
-
If you want to close all trades when your account is down 2%, you would use:
- Type: Close by Percentage
- Value: -2
-
If you want to close all trades when the total profit reaches 2%, you would use:
- Type: Close by Percentage
- Value: 2
I would be very happy to hear your feedback. Please leave your comments and let me know.
Great stuff! Works well! Thanks for it!