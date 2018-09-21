Grid Sentinel

Sentinel Grid, is an Expert Advisor that allows you to create complex trading strategies. Things unthinkable only until some time ago. You will have total control of the operation, being able to decide to mount, for example, two equal and opposite grids to take advantage of a moment of laterality of the market, gaining if the price moves above or below the entry level. As you can opt for two Anti-Grid, always equal and opposite to take advantage of a moment of strong trend without having to guess the direction in which the trend will be directed. Opt for a Grid or Directional Anti-Grid if you have identified a pattern that will suggest that the movement will be predictable. Finally, you can use a Synthetic Anti-Grid, which consists in opening a Long or Short position that is both overlapping with an Anti-Grid suitably and automatically debilitated, in such a way that if the market goes to the open position (naked) the full result is brought home, while if the market should go on the side of the Anti-Grid, the gain of the Anti-Grid will cover, at least in large part, the loss of the directional position.

This and much more will be possible to test, experiment and put into practice using this fantastic tool.







