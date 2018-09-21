Grid Sentinel

Sentinel Grid, is an Expert Advisor that allows you to create complex trading strategies. Things unthinkable only until some time ago. You will have total control of the operation, being able to decide to mount, for example, two equal and opposite grids to take advantage of a moment of laterality of the market, gaining if the price moves above or below the entry level. As you can opt for two Anti-Grid, always equal and opposite to take advantage of a moment of strong trend without having to guess the direction in which the trend will be directed. Opt for a Grid or Directional Anti-Grid if you have identified a pattern that will suggest that the movement will be predictable. Finally, you can use a Synthetic Anti-Grid, which consists in opening a Long or Short position that is both overlapping with an Anti-Grid suitably and automatically debilitated, in such a way that if the market goes to the open position (naked) the full result is brought home, while if the market should go on the side of the Anti-Grid, the gain of the Anti-Grid will cover, at least in large part, the loss of the directional position.

This and much more will be possible to test, experiment and put into practice using this fantastic tool.


 


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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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