The Tick Indicator

is a very powerful tool for scalping. It shows you the up and down movement in the market.

That way you can identify the direction much faster.

The indicator is very easy to install and can be used on all time frames and all pairs forex, bitcoin .....

Simply install the file in the indicator folder of your MT4 terminal, refresh or restart the terminal and drag it on to the chart you want to trade.

The best way is to look out for crossovers and then enter.