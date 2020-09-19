NS Financas Fast Entry Pending Order

Script for quick insertion of Limit orders offered for free by NS Finanças! Do not waste more time entering the price manually in order creation manually in the metatrader, with this script it is possible to save sets of your main limits entries and execute it quickly, in addition to the possibility of configuring the keyboard shortcut for quick access of the script . In addition, it is also possible to use the Qty Orders function, which will automatically create limit type orders with the gap selected between them for partial achievement entries. Improve your operations with fast entries and the right price. Script example: Take the opportunity to visit our channel: NS Finanças http://www.nsfinancas.com.br/


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4 (1)
Indicators
Spread Indicator MT5 - NS Finanças. (http://www.nsfinancas.com.br) Auxiliary tool to give Spread visibility to all types of currency pairs and timeframes. The labels are well positioned in the upper right corner of the chart so as not to disturb the visualization during the trade, however it is also possible to drag the indicator to the best place on your screen. In addition to the current spread, this indicator also monitors the minimum, maximum and average spread of the selected currency pair
FREE
NS Financas 4 EMA Moving Average Strategy EA
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
2.5 (4)
Experts
Exponential Moving Average indicators are widely used by Forex traders all around. This EA uses a simple Scalping Strategy using 4 exponential moving averages and have lots of config parameters. EMA1: 9 | EMA2: 13 | EMA3: 21 | EMA4: 200 Basically the EA Strategy place an order when it detects that the last candle touched the 3ª EMA line and the last 5 candles do not touch it. In order to know more about the strategy, we presented it in our youtube channel: Video with EA Strategy Details: htt
FREE
NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically Script for quick removal of all objects from your chart (lines, shapes, symbols, etc ...) Don't waste any more time trying to find all the objects on your screen for removal. Use this script and in one click all objects will be removed from the chart automatically. Also, it is possible to configure hotkeys to make the script even faster in its use. NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically does not remove indicators. Take the opportunity to visit our
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilities
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
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