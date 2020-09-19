NS Financas Fast Entry Pending Order

Script for quick insertion of Limit orders offered for free by NS Finanças! Do not waste more time entering the price manually in order creation manually in the metatrader, with this script it is possible to save sets of your main limits entries and execute it quickly, in addition to the possibility of configuring the keyboard shortcut for quick access of the script . In addition, it is also possible to use the Qty Orders function, which will automatically create limit type orders with the gap selected between them for partial achievement entries. Improve your operations with fast entries and the right price. Script example: Take the opportunity to visit our channel: NS Finanças http://www.nsfinancas.com.br/



