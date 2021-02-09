Elliot Waves Analyzer

3.6

Elliot Waves Analyzer 

calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies.

Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C .

This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator. 

This free version is limited for Analyzing one Timperiod Waves. Waves are Shown only in PERIOD_H4 and above. Not Useful for Intraday trading startegies. 

Full version shows Subwaves and all TimePeriods. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61965

Reviews 6
zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.02.26 06:11 
 

A good indicator which gives labels of the waves along with the waves.

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2024.05.06 10:26 
 

simple, effective and good Many thanks

ismoil_umarbayev
14
ismoil_umarbayev 2024.03.21 07:54 
 

A very good indicator

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
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Auto Multi Fibonacci Retracements
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Sets and Updates  Fibo-Retracemnet-Levels for Multi Timeframes.  Helps to Find TradeZones combined over Multi-Timeframes.  M1 M5 M15 H1 H4 D1 are analyzed and shown.  Color Changes as soon 161 and 261 Retracements are reached to visualize possible Targets/ TakeProfit Zones .  No Settings for Indicator available . Fibonacci retracements are set using a fixed Logic. 
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Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
AutoTradePanel Pro
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This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize and have Some automated Functions. Auto Stoploss and Auto Takeprofit are available.  BE AWARE: This Panel does not work in StrategyTester a Demo "Auto TradePanel Basic" Version is available to get an Overview.  The Tradepanel Calculates Lotsize based on RiskFaktor and checks if Marginrequirement is met . Each Position is Opened with a StopLoss, defined in percent. if a Position already exis
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zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.02.26 06:11 
 

A good indicator which gives labels of the waves along with the waves.

TONY_AM_PWR
14
TONY_AM_PWR 2024.08.28 16:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2024.05.06 10:26 
 

simple, effective and good Many thanks

ismoil_umarbayev
14
ismoil_umarbayev 2024.03.21 07:54 
 

A very good indicator

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.05.13 21:30 
 

Repaints to much.

Ibrahim Selim
23
Ibrahim Selim 2021.03.08 23:12 
 

Elliott waves analyzer doesn`t work well on frame 4H n indicates Error ,so I deleted.

Viktor Weidenthal
8221
Reply from developer Viktor Weidenthal 2021.03.11 17:59
Please let me Kow the error you got. and send me the Logfile (if possible).I will verify and provide a fix if possible.
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