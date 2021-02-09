Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro

2.67

Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro

calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies.

Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C .

This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator. 

The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.  

For an Overview  "Elliot Waves Analyzer" (Non pro) is freely available but shows only One TimePeriod. 

If The Analyzer is run first Time on a Chart it can take a long time for first Claculation as it may Require a Download of additional History. In rare cases a Timeout can occur : You need to wait for a new Bar or re-add the Indicator, to get actual Data. 

Settings: 

Limit MaxBars used for calculation. (default 8000) 

Show Wave Data at IndikatorButtons (default: true) shows Buttons at Bottom with Info about current Wave . Hover on the Button to see additional Info about the current Wave. Color changes if TradeZone. Click on Button to Change TimePeriod

RedrawWaves on every Calcevent (default: false) enable only if waves are not shown as expected. May Slowdown the Terminal due to very frequent redrawings. 


Additional Feature for Delevopers who want to use this Indicator in a EA: 

Custom Event is generated ( ID 100 ) as soon as a Target(Trade)Zone is Entered. 

laparm Contains tradeDirection:  1 =Long 2 =Short 

dparam Contains WaveNumber (as Integer)

sparam Contains TimeFrame where the Event is generated (as integter) 

e.G.: Period_M1 is the Smallest Subwave

Custom Event (ID 101)

if lparam is true this is identified as a NO Trade Zone where Signals in different Timeframes are conflicting. 


Reviews 5
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2022.04.23 07:23 
 

A leading indicator, very accurate for projecting trading zones and trading targets. One needs to focus on the horizontal lines for your preferred timeframe. The author has room to improve on the indicator to colour code minimum and maximum targets and make clear impulsive and corrective price movements.

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Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Elliot Waves Analyzer
Viktor Weidenthal
3.6 (5)
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Elliot Waves Analyzer  calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  This free version is limited for Analyzing one Timperiod Waves. Waves are Shown only in PERIOD_H4 and above. Not Useful for Intr
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Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
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5 (1)
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This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
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Auto Multi Fibonacci Retracements
Viktor Weidenthal
Indicators
Sets and Updates  Fibo-Retracemnet-Levels for Multi Timeframes.  Helps to Find TradeZones combined over Multi-Timeframes.  M1 M5 M15 H1 H4 D1 are analyzed and shown.  Color Changes as soon 161 and 261 Retracements are reached to visualize possible Targets/ TakeProfit Zones .  No Settings for Indicator available . Fibonacci retracements are set using a fixed Logic. 
AutoTradePanel Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
Utilities
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize and have Some automated Functions. Auto Stoploss and Auto Takeprofit are available.  BE AWARE: This Panel does not work in StrategyTester a Demo "Auto TradePanel Basic" Version is available to get an Overview.  The Tradepanel Calculates Lotsize based on RiskFaktor and checks if Marginrequirement is met . Each Position is Opened with a StopLoss, defined in percent. if a Position already exis
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Chris
291
Chris 2023.04.28 19:59 
 

Nett, aber zu wenig oder keine Einstell- und Eingreifmöglichkeiten und daher für mich zu unübersichtlich.

nawafalazemi
456
nawafalazemi 2023.01.25 21:04 
 

why don not make any discount

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2022.04.23 07:23 
 

A leading indicator, very accurate for projecting trading zones and trading targets. One needs to focus on the horizontal lines for your preferred timeframe. The author has room to improve on the indicator to colour code minimum and maximum targets and make clear impulsive and corrective price movements.

Ehsan
310
Ehsan 2021.06.04 11:29 
 

no answer from the developer, by the way the indicater is bullshit!

autovolk
847
autovolk 2021.02.09 23:07 
 

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