MT4toTelegram
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 19 April 2025
- Activations: 10
This application allows you to broadcast any trading activity of your choice on the account in the telegram channel.
You choose:
- Where to broadcast (you can simultaneously broadcast to several channels by running several copies of the robot on your account at the same time)
- Orders and positions placed by a robot or a human, or both
- What symbols (All or are entered through a space EURUSD.i EURGBP.i ...)
- Information about what actions to send (you can set up several robots on the account to set up different broadcast conditions for different channels or symbols)
- What information will the message contain
- Displaying the sub control panel
- Send a profit statement at the end of each trading day.
Description of settings:
|Название:
|Значение:
|Описание:
|Main settings:
|Bot token:
|your bot token
|Generated when creating a Telegram bot.
|Chanel ID:
|ID
|Can be found at https://api.telegram.org/botTOKEN_BOTA/getUpdates
|Magic list
|-1 0 444
|Space-separated values of magic orders / positions. "-1" -all positions, "0" - opened manually,
or, separated by a space, magic numbers of experts from which signals are planned to be broadcast.
|Symbol list
|EURUSD.i GBPUSD.i
|Space-separated names of symbols from which we will broadcast signals. "All" - from all symbols
|Control Panel
|true/false
|Displaying a panel with additional buttons for sending profit per
day / week / month and turning off the broadcast
|What information we send:
|Open position:
|true/false
|Position opening
|Open order:
|true/false
|Open send
|Move order:
|true/false
|Moving an order
|Change stop loss level:
|true/false
|Changing the price level of limiting losses - Stop loss
|Change take profit level:
|true/false
|Changing the price level of profit fixing - Take profit
|Close position:
|true/false
|Closing a position
|Delete order:
|true/false
|Deleting an order
|The message text should include:
|What the message sent to Telegram will include:
|Symbol:
|true/false
|Symbol name
|Ticket:
|true/false
|Unique identifier of position / order
|Volume:
|true/false
|Position / order volume
|Time (open/close):
|true/false
|Opening / closing time
|Price (open/close):
|true/false
|Open / close price
|Take profit price:
|true/false
|Profit fixation level value - Take profit
|Stop loss price:
|true/false
|Limiting loss level value - Stop loss
|Profit:
|true/false
|Profit when closing a position
|Other:
|Send profit report every day:
|true/false
|Send the profit value of closed positions for the last trading day.
To set up a bot, you will need a "Bot token" and "Chanel ID", then it will be described how to set it all up (below there is a video instruction)
- In the MT4 terminal settings add the URL: https://api.telegram.org
- Enter Telegram into the search, "BotFather" in the window that opens, press "/ start" and enter "/ newbot"
- After creating a bot, write its "Bot token" and name to a text file.
- Create channel
- In the channel, click "Add users" and in the search, enter the name of the created bot. We add it as an administrator with the right, "Post messages".
- We write any message in the channel.
- Follow the link https://api.telegram.org/botBotToken/getUpdates (If the page is empty, repeat step # 5)
- Copy a large negative number from the answer on this page. This is "Chanel ID"
Сервис супер. Работает в соответствии с заявленным фукционалом, без багов. Спасибо!