JagzFX Gap Indicator

The JagzFX Gap Indicator acts as your vigilant companion, scanning the market with precision and alerting you to the presence of gaps as soon as a new candle is formed.

  • Set your desired gap size, and the indicator will highlight both filled and unfilled gaps, on any symbol and on any timeframe. 
  • By analysing the presence of unfilled gaps, you gain valuable insights into market behaviour, allowing for more informed trading decisions.
  • Combine JagzFX Gap Indicator with JagzFX OnePin to create a market-scanner and instantly find gaps across all the forex pairs or other assets that that you trade.

Unleash the power of gaps ... now!

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JAGZFX LTD
Indicators
Volatility Channel from JagzFX helps you find breakouts by displaying a channel on the price chart. Volatility Channel is simple to use - there are no parameters - and works on any timeframe. BASIC USE of Volatility Channels The channel can be used as a 'No Trade Zone': you don't trade when the price is inside the channel. However: When the price breaks above the channel: go Long. When the price breaks below the channel: go Short. The indicator works on all timeframes to suit your trading style.
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JagzFX OnePin Basic Edition
JAGZFX LTD
Indicators
Transform indicators into trading signals JagzFX OnePin Basic allows a wide range of MT4 Custom Indicators to be transformed into multi-symbol trading signals without the need to write any code. You can use OnePin to create 'At A Glance' dashboards showing your preferred technical indicators and even send buy/sell signals to a PIN compatible dashboard just as JagzFX pinTrader. Whilst I have tried to limit the amount of technical jargon needed to use this PIN, there are a few terms that might nee
JagzFX Relative Volume RVOL Indicator
JAGZFX LTD
Indicators
What is the RVOL Indicator? It is well established that volume (including tick volume) is a valuable indicator of trader commitment to a price movement. The challenge with using volume for intraday trading is that there is a general cycle of increasing and decreasing volume associated with the different regional trading sessions. The Relative Volume, or RVOL, indicator helps to overcome this by comparing the current volume with the average volume for that time of day, calculated over a period o
JagzFX Expert ONE
JAGZFX LTD
Experts
Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
JagzFX Market Regime Filter
JAGZFX LTD
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the JagzFX Market Regime Filter—adapt, optimize, succeed in navigating through smooth or volatile price movements. Gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics to refine your strategy and make informed decisions. KEY FEATURES Price Action Analysis: Distinguishes between smooth and volatile price movements. Trend Identification: Pinpoints bullish or bearish trends with precision. Strength Assessment : Evaluates the strength of identified trends—whether strong or weak M
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Elijah Montefalco
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Elijah Montefalco 2024.05.31 03:41 
 

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JAGZFX LTD
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Reply from developer Robert Andrew Jagger 2024.07.25 21:23
Thank you for the feedback. I am pleased to hear you have found this useful.
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