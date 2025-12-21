Importing ticks Binance
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 21 December 2025
Service for broadcasting quotes of selected cryptocurrencies to MT5.
Charts with cryptocurrencies are created in the Market Watch window.
Most standard and custom indicators are applicable to the charts.
Settings:
|setting
|description
|What kind of graphs to broadcast
|Futures - futures charts c USDT
Spot - spot charts of cryptocurrencies
|Coins SPOT 1-6
|List of cryptocurrencies for creating SPOT charts.
Enter with a space, for example: BTC ETH BNB
|Coins FUTURES 1-6
|List of cryptocurrencies to create FUTURES charts.
Enter with a space, for example: BTC ETH BNB
For the service to work, you need to go to MT5 Settings -> Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs
enter Binance API URLs:
https://api.binance.com
https://fapi.binance.com