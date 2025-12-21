Importing ticks Binance

MT4toTelegram Denis Bogdanov 5 (1) Utilities

This application allows you to broadcast any trading activity of your choice on the account in the telegram channel. You choose: Where to broadcast (you can simultaneously broadcast to several channels by running several copies of the robot on your account at the same time) Orders and positions placed by a robot or a human, or both What symbols (All or are entered through a space EURUSD.i EURGBP.i ...) Information about what actions to send (you can set up several robots on the account to set up