TradePanel 4

4.33

  A "Trade Panel" that supports "strategy testing", with excellent compatibility, fast operation, and conforms to the habits of professional traders. At the same time, the design is compact, concise, clear at a glance, and comprehensive in functions. It is a powerful tool for manual operation!

Function Description: 

  1. Click Spread        //Delete all arrow
  2. Click SL:              //Delete stop loss
  3. Click TP:             //Delete take profit
  4. Reverse               //Backhand
  5. Locked                //To Lock orders
  6. Cls.Curr.              //Close the recent order  
  7. Clearance            //Clear all (currencies) positions
  8. Compatible with the old version of MT4, Support working in "strategy test" mode!
  9. Support English and Chinese version switch.

Default parameter description:

  • Language=En;                                  //Language
  • PanelCorner=Right;                          //Corner
  • Time remaining=true;                      //K line remaining time display
  • Color =clrYellow;                             //time color
  • Fast Lot1 =0.01;                              //quick input lot1
  • Fast SL1 =800 ;                                //quick input Stoploss1
  • Fast TP1 =400;                                 //quick input takeprofit1 
  • Pending Order=300;                         //Default pending order distance  
  • On/Off=false;                                  //Profit closing switch
  • Clearance if TotalProfit >$ =500;      //How much of the total profit reaches the dollar and the account cleared
  • On/Off=false;                                  //Loss closing switch 
  • Clearance if TotalLoss <$ =-500;       //How much of the total Losses reaches the dollar and the account cleared 
  • On/Off=false;                                  //Time closing switch
  • Clearance if ServerTime >=23:45;     //Order comment
  • Magic=0;                                          //Magic
Reviews 13
wd j
18
wd j 2026.08.14 10:36 
 

thank you

Cenk Yesilbag
92
Cenk Yesilbag 2025.03.21 08:47 
 

Thank you.

akeks-
84
akeks- 2025.02.08 04:52 
 

Всё работает, надёжно

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wd j
18
wd j 2026.08.14 10:36 
 

thank you

Cenk Yesilbag
92
Cenk Yesilbag 2025.03.21 08:47 
 

Thank you.

akeks-
84
akeks- 2025.02.08 04:52 
 

Всё работает, надёжно

[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.13 12:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khai Tuan Trang
582
Khai Tuan Trang 2024.07.27 11:54 
 

Very good EA ! Very good support for my "market dynamics" strategy trading (GOLD) XAUUSD

Vladimir Bel'kov
289
Vladimir Bel'kov 2024.06.03 09:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aqing1001
79
aqing1001 2024.02.19 10:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Kiriakov
2162
Sergei Kiriakov 2023.07.08 06:04 
 

z coordinate is needed, if other indicators are present, they paint over the adviser panel

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:30 
 

good for hand trading

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.25 08:46 
 

It is very convenient. I also made a video for Trade Panel4. I want to disseminate it in Japan. Thanks a LOT!! 【YOUTUBE】 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5aAq8LGNGQ

FxFunpo
70
FxFunpo 2023.01.10 07:26 
 

Thank you! Very good EA, would you consider updating the placement location of EA to 4 corners instead of just left and right? do you have EA for MT5?

votija.63
403
votija.63 2022.12.05 11:49 
 

para el que scalping, le falta el Trailing stop, con boton ON/OFF

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