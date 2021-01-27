TradePanel 4
- Utilities
-
Tiecheng FuAdvocating EA trading, happy trading, forex traders with more than 10 years of trading experience,
programming is only an indispensable skill for trading, but also a hobby. I have released some products that I am using and satisfied with.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 February 2021
A "Trade Panel" that supports "strategy testing", with excellent compatibility, fast operation, and conforms to the habits of professional traders. At the same time, the design is compact, concise, clear at a glance, and comprehensive in functions. It is a powerful tool for manual operation!
Function Description:
- Click Spread //Delete all arrow
- Click SL: //Delete stop loss
- Click TP: //Delete take profit
- Reverse //Backhand
- Locked //To Lock orders
- Cls.Curr. //Close the recent order
- Clearance //Clear all (currencies) positions
- Compatible with the old version of MT4, Support working in "strategy test" mode!
- Support English and Chinese version switch.
Default parameter description:
- Language=En; //Language
- PanelCorner=Right; //Corner
- Time remaining=true; //K line remaining time display
- Color =clrYellow; //time color
- Fast Lot1 =0.01; //quick input lot1
- Fast SL1 =800 ; //quick input Stoploss1
- Fast TP1 =400; //quick input takeprofit1
- Pending Order=300; //Default pending order distance
- On/Off=false; //Profit closing switch
- Clearance if TotalProfit >$ =500; //How much of the total profit reaches the dollar and the account cleared
- On/Off=false; //Loss closing switch
- Clearance if TotalLoss <$ =-500; //How much of the total Losses reaches the dollar and the account cleared
- On/Off=false; //Time closing switch
- Clearance if ServerTime >=23:45; //Order comment
- Magic=0; //Magic
thank you