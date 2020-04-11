Aladdin EA
- Experts
-
Tiecheng FuAdvocating EA trading, happy trading, forex traders with more than 10 years of trading experience,
programming is only an indispensable skill for trading, but also a hobby. I have released some products that I am using and satisfied with.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 11 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA is Based on breakout strategy. It enters the trade when there is a price breakout from resistance or support levels, which are determined based on math algorithm. This system is designed for the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD, GBPJPY or other currencies. No martingale, grid, risky scalping. Always use Stop Loss to secure your investment. The EA can be used with other currency pairs to mitigate risk and has no complicated settings.
Parameters
- Lots = 0.1: Fixed positions.
- SL = 600: Fixed Stop Loss.
- TP = 2000: Fixed Take Profit.
- TrailingStop = 340: Trailing Stop Loss.
- Slips = 30: Slippage.
- Magic = 101: Order identification.
Recommendations
- Currency: XAUUSD.
- Time Frame: H1.
- Min Deposit: $5,000-$10,000.
- ECN account type with minimal spread (10-20 pips).
Note
- Back-test the system first before purchase.
- This EA allows to change only few basic parameters (the balance of risk and profit has been pre-optimized).
- Before you buy this EA, it is highly recommended that you read the MQL5 official website article How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying.