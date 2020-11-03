TradeAssistant

 A "simple design" trading panel, which is characterized by small byte size, low CPU usage, simple steps, and quick operation, 1 to 2 clicks to complete a functional operation,
saving time and increasing efficiency . The panel is easy to use, and it is not complicated to set parameters, which is in line with traders' habits. At the same time, its compact-
design, clear at a glance, and comprehensive functions are a powerful tool for manual trading!

Key features of the panel:  
  • Click "Bid/Ask Price" to switch between points and price input
  • Click "Spread" to clear all lines
  • Click the "Camera" to take a quick screenshot  
  • Click "Lot" to display the "Statistics Panel", such as: lots statistics, equity, average price, daily profit and loss, etc
  • Click "SL or TP" to quickly delete stop loss or take profit
  • Click "PD" to quickly delete stop loss and take profit for pending orders
  • Support "trailing stop" and "break even" functions
  • Draw a line to "open a position" or "alarm"  (The price is higher/lower than the "Red/Yellow" line to automatically place an order or alarm)
  • Risk %Equity, Automatically calculates the lot according to the specified risk and stop loss size
  • Support "OCO order", - one cancels the other - option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
  • Support the function of time manager - opening or closing by time.
  • Support Closing of positions when a specified profit is reached.
  • Supports basic operations such as Reverse, Reverse x2, Close Profit, Close Loss, Close Last, Close position by parts, locking positions etc.
  • It supports both Chinese and English languages, and supports two versions of MT4/MT5
  • Support real-time monitoring of leverage and reminder of changes in leverage
  • Hot key high-speed trading function, 10 times faster than normal operation, to deal with high frequency trading.
  • Support hidden take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop from brokers.
  • Support magic ID and comment option, customizable for every individual trade
  • Note: the magic ID is 0, Orders with different magic ID for the same currency pair can be managed

      Attentions:

        This assistant does not work in the strategy tester or "Free Demo". Download the test version here  TradeAssistant for MT4   and   TradeAssistant for MT5

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      Hubex
      256
      Hubex 2022.02.16 12:44 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Tiecheng Fu
      10085
      Reply from developer Tiecheng Fu 2022.02.16 13:00
      The trailing stop and breakeven functions on my side are working normally, maybe you got the magic ID wrong, which is often overlooked by customers, but I believe that with your familiar use, you will find the reason .
      Shao Hua Li
      859
      Shao Hua Li 2021.12.09 12:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Tiecheng Fu
      10085
      Reply from developer Tiecheng Fu 2021.12.12 02:52
      欢迎提出改进和完善的建议,感谢您中肯的评论。
      Reply to review