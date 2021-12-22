SwingExpert for MT5

   The strategy is Based on the calculations of weighted volatility and related items. It uses a trading algorithm based on the price movement for avoidance trend conditions. Volatile market occurs 80% of the time. In this case, it is of great possibility to use the low volatility of EURCHF. When the trend of market, EA will stop work automatically, into the "smart avoidance state". When the market returns volatile, Transaction automatically return to normal! This EA does not use martingale or grid, "data market" is also tradable. In this case, the risk is extremely low.

Parameters (default recommended)

  • ShowLabel=true; status display
  • Lots = 0.1; fixed positions
  • SL = 600; fixed stop loss
  • ActiveTP=200; take profits activated
  • Magic = 599; order identification
Trading Conditions

  • Low spread ECN broker recommended.High spreads can lead to lost.
  • 5 digit quotes, VPS server is good. Online all day. Without human intervention.
  • Conservatively, $3000/account, 0.1 lot... $30000/ account, 1 lot... and so on. 
  • Radical trading: $1000-2000/account,0.1 lot...,relative risk,More profits.
Note
  • this EA is used for EURCHF, 30 minutes time frame.
  • The parameters of this EA does not provide much change options (the balance of risk and profit has been pre-optimized)
  • Before you buy this EA, it is highly recommended that you read the mql5 official website article "How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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