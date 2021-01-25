IndicateMe MT4

5

The IndicateMe indicator has been specially created to remove as much noise as possible from the signals it gives.

The indicator has been combined with several other well-known indicators. Indicators  that have been used: "Moving average, stocastic indicator, relative strenght index, moving".


All indicators that are used can be adjusted by yourself. The default settings are set to the values ​​I like to use.

Easily set alerts to always stay informed of the indicator's signals.


Important: this indicator works on a 30m chart timeframe.


Reviews 2
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2021.10.20 05:07 
 

Good indicator. I wish it work on smaller timeframes.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.03 20:57 
 

This is good, but I like MT5 version more than this one.

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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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IndicateMe
Dani Cyril Bakkum
Indicators
The IndicateMe indicator has been specially created to remove as much noise as possible from the signals it gives. The indicator has been combined with several other well-known indicators. Indicators  that have been used: "Moving average, stocastic indicator, relative strenght index, moving". All indicators that are used can be adjusted by yourself. The default settings are set to the values ​​I like to use. Easily set alerts to always stay informed of the indicator's signals. Important: this
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jabautista
4174
jabautista 2021.10.20 05:07 
 

Good indicator. I wish it work on smaller timeframes.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.03 20:57 
 

This is good, but I like MT5 version more than this one.

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