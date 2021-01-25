IndicateMe MT4

The IndicateMe indicator has been specially created to remove as much noise as possible from the signals it gives.

The indicator has been combined with several other well-known indicators. Indicators that have been used: "Moving average, stocastic indicator, relative strenght index, moving".





All indicators that are used can be adjusted by yourself. The default settings are set to the values ​​I like to use.

Easily set alerts to always stay informed of the indicator's signals.





Important: this indicator works on a 30m chart timeframe.



