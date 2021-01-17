IndicateMe

The IndicateMe indicator has been specially created to remove as much noise as possible from the signals it gives.

The indicator has been combined with several other well-known indicators. Indicators  that have been used: "Moving average, stocastic indicator, relative strenght index, moving".


All indicators that are used can be adjusted by yourself. The default settings are set to the values ​​I like to use.

Easily set alerts to always stay informed of the indicator's signals.


Important: this indicator works on a 30m chart timeframe.

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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IndicateMe MT4
Dani Cyril Bakkum
5 (2)
Indicators
The IndicateMe indicator has been specially created to remove as much noise as possible from the signals it gives. The indicator has been combined with several other well-known indicators. Indicators  that have been used: "Moving average, stocastic indicator, relative strenght index, moving". All indicators that are used can be adjusted by yourself. The default settings are set to the values ​​I like to use. Easily set alerts to always stay informed of the indicator's signals. Important: this
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Dmitrii Sidorin
193
Dmitrii Sidorin 2021.02.08 23:39 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.01.25 10:40 
 

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Dani Cyril Bakkum
285
Reply from developer Dani Cyril Bakkum 2021.01.25 10:45
Thanks for your kind words, Aravind.
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 11:07 
 

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Dani Cyril Bakkum
285
Reply from developer Dani Cyril Bakkum 2021.01.25 10:45
Thank you very much, Aleksandr.
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