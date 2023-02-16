Breakout Fibo Target

Indicator shows 3 Fibonacci expansion levels, based on the last pivot breakout.

Pivots are calculated based on volatility (ATR), works on every Timeframe and Symbol.

Lines are displayed only after the pivot breakout.

A comment on the upper left side shows the minimum calculated value (in points) for pivots.

  • Parameters:

Variation: minimum variation for the pivot. ATR multiplication factor. (default 3)

ATR Period: Period for ATR value calculations. (default 60)


Ex.:  ATR on TimeFrame H1 = 100points | Variation = 3 |

100 * 3 = 300 minimum points of variation to consider as a pivot.


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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Movement Exhaustion
Rodrigo Elizeu Cherutti
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The movement exhaustion is a color rule that helps indicate when the movement will revert its direction. The darker the color, the greater the probability to revert. The indicator is based on the price statistic. Works on every timeframe, every instrument. Five color options: 0. Natural movement. (Gray) 1 - 4. Movement exhaustion (Yellow to maroon) The trader can use it as reversal or exhaustion signal. In a trend following trade it can be used as an exhaustion signal, indicating the movement ca
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