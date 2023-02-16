Breakout Fibo Target
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 February 2023
- Activations: 10
Indicator shows 3 Fibonacci expansion levels, based on the last pivot breakout.
Pivots are calculated based on volatility (ATR), works on every Timeframe and Symbol.
Lines are displayed only after the pivot breakout.
A comment on the upper left side shows the minimum calculated value (in points) for pivots.
- Parameters:
Variation: minimum variation for the pivot. ATR multiplication factor. (default 3)
ATR Period: Period for ATR value calculations. (default 60)
Ex.: ATR on TimeFrame H1 = 100points | Variation = 3 |
100 * 3 = 300 minimum points of variation to consider as a pivot.