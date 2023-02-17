Movement Exhaustion

The movement exhaustion is a color rule that helps indicate when the movement will revert its direction.

The darker the color, the greater the probability to revert.

The indicator is based on the price statistic.

Works on every timeframe, every instrument.

Five color options:

0. Natural movement. (Gray)

1 - 4. Movement exhaustion (Yellow to maroon)

The trader can use it as reversal or exhaustion signal.

In a trend following trade it can be used as an exhaustion signal, indicating the movement can revert soon.

In a reversion trade it can be used as an entry region signal.

(Indicator do not repaint)


To use its signal as a Custom Indicator:

The buffer_num to access the signal is 5.

int h_Exhaustion;
double Exhaustion[];

int OnInit()
{
   //--- on init stuff ...

   h_Exhaustion = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Exhaustion");

   //--- on init stuff ...
}

int OnCalculate()
{
   //--- The buffer_num to get the indicator signal is 5
   ArraySetAsSeries(Exhaustion, true);
   if (CopyBuffer(h_Exhaustion, 5, 0, bars + 1, Exhaustion) < 0 || h_Exhaustion < 0)
      return (-1);

   //--- on calculate stuff ...
}


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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Breakout Fibo Target
Rodrigo Elizeu Cherutti
Indicators
Indicator shows 3 Fibonacci expansion levels, based on the last pivot breakout. Pivots are calculated based on volatility (ATR), works on every Timeframe and Symbol. Lines are displayed only after the pivot breakout. A comment on the upper left side shows the minimum calculated value (in points) for pivots. Parameters: Variation: minimum variation for the pivot. ATR multiplication factor. (default 3) ATR Period: Period for ATR value calculations. (default 60) Ex.:   ATR on TimeFrame H1 = 100poi
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