Mokucloud

4
This software uses classical rules to the entry and exiting of the trades when trading using the ichimoku style. The EA trades in the current timeframe on the charts. According to testing results yielded more than $1k using the 1hr chart in the past year. The EA should not be expected to perform well when the price is ranging and too volatile. The best results should be achieved when the EA is turned on in the trending market only and under a solid money management plan. The results shown on the screenshot shows the 1hr timeframe EA results.
Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.07.19 13:41 
 

Good job.

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5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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GBot
Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla
Experts
Why choose GBot? Very fruitful EA that trades gold, it can be tested in this site and contact me if you need the source code and the application file. The strategy used is used internally with minimum data to be as input from the user. In the past 10 years the EA has been able to maintain the minimum of 30% return per month. Well in the past 3 - 5 years it obtained very impressive results. The maximum balance drawdown in the past 10 years has been around 5 %. Advantages Controlled risk. Good ret
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.07.19 13:41 
 

Good job.

Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla
1928
Reply from developer Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla 2021.08.22 04:25
Thank you.
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