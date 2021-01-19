GBot Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla Experts

Why choose GBot? Very fruitful EA that trades gold, it can be tested in this site and contact me if you need the source code and the application file. The strategy used is used internally with minimum data to be as input from the user. In the past 10 years the EA has been able to maintain the minimum of 30% return per month. Well in the past 3 - 5 years it obtained very impressive results. The maximum balance drawdown in the past 10 years has been around 5 %. Advantages Controlled risk. Good ret