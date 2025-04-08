GBot

Why choose GBot?

Very fruitful EA that trades gold, it can be tested in this site and contact me if you need the source code and the application file. The strategy used is used internally with minimum data to be as input from the user. In the past 10 years the EA has been able to maintain the minimum of 30% return per month. Well in the past 3 - 5 years it obtained very impressive results. The maximum balance drawdown in the past 10 years has been around 5 %.

Advantages

  • Controlled risk.
  • Good returns.
  • Low drawdown.
  • Low inputs.
  • Source code available if required.

Disadvantages.

  • Requires to be used in conducive times.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Mokucloud
Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla
4 (1)
Experts
This software uses classical rules to the entry and exiting of the trades when trading using the ichimoku style. The EA trades in the current timeframe on the charts. According to testing results yielded more than $1k using the 1hr chart in the past year. The EA should not be expected to perform well when the price is ranging and too volatile. The best results should be achieved when the EA is turned on in the trending market only and under a solid money management plan. The results shown on the
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