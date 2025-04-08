Mokucloud Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla 4 (1) Experts

This software uses classical rules to the entry and exiting of the trades when trading using the ichimoku style. The EA trades in the current timeframe on the charts. According to testing results yielded more than $1k using the 1hr chart in the past year. The EA should not be expected to perform well when the price is ranging and too volatile. The best results should be achieved when the EA is turned on in the trending market only and under a solid money management plan. The results shown on the