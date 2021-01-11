MT4 Close all automated

We found the solution for you. It is a script that allows you to automatically close all your positions that you have improved. To close a position, you must type "Close position" from its context menu in the "Trade" tab. In the window that appears, you must also type "Ask". Then the "Close" button appears in the window. When you press this button, the position is fully closed at the asking price. Please note that the Close button will also remain displayed for a few seconds, while the trader needs to make a decision. This can be tedious when you have multiple open positions. We have found the solution for you. It is a script that allows you to automatically close all your positions that you have improved.



