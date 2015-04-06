Sphere EA

Sphere is a trading system based on a breakout channel strategy. Signals are generated by a model that has been trained to build price channels and determine the price breakout and pullback in the channel based on the behavior of indicators. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit .

 

The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

       MACD

       RSI

       ATR

       CCI

       Stochastic

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable in a row trades makes it possible to use the system of compensation for the previous loss.

 

Sphere EA can work on 4 currency pairs simultaneously:

       EURUSD

       USDCAD

       AUDUSD

       GBPUSD

Installation:

Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set the optimal Take Profit   and   Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.

 

For the EA to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All model parameters are built into the advisor code and therefore it has a lot of weight, so as not to use third-party files to load models for each currency pair.

 

The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.


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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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