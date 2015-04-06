Sphere is a trading system based on a breakout channel strategy. Signals are generated by a model that has been trained to build price channels and determine the price breakout and pullback in the channel based on the behavior of indicators. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit .

The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

■ MACD

■ RSI

■ ATR

■ CCI

■ Stochastic

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable in a row trades makes it possible to use the system of compensation for the previous loss.

Sphere EA can work on 4 currency pairs simultaneously:

■ EURUSD

■ USDCAD

■ AUDUSD

■ GBPUSD

Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.

For the EA to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All model parameters are built into the advisor code and therefore it has a lot of weight, so as not to use third-party files to load models for each currency pair.

The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.



