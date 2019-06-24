AP Blocks Trend Signal


The AP Blocks Trend Signal Indicator is a visual, easy to handle non repainting indicator which helps you to determine

the beginning of a trend and enter a trade accordingly. Three Blocks show you the trend on different timeframes (ranges in case of renko). If all blocks
have the same color at the end of the candle, then you are ready to enter a trade!


The usage is very easy:

1. Check the 3 Block colors of the previous Bar.
2. If all 3 are blue => enter long (market)
3. If all 3 are red => enter short (market)

It works best on indices like DAX, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, S&P 500, but also on Forex
The ultimate signal quality is achieved when using this indicator on Renko Bars (see screenshots).

If you buy the indicator, you will get lifetime access to all future versions.


Parameters:

1. period_1  = 3    (Period past candles to determine color of first block)
2. period_2  = 5    (Period past candles to determine color of second block)
3. period_3  = 8    (Period past candles to determine color of third block)
4. BarWidth = 2    (Determines the thickness of the block. You need to adjust this parameter according to your charts zoom level)
5. Parameters for coloring the blocks.



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mygb
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mygb 2021.04.23 18:04 
 

Hello Andre, Indicator repaints. ScreenShots to compare sent. Try to reach you multiple times via DM. No reply yet.

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