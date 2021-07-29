B4N1 New Wave

4.56

Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as New Wave. This innovative trading tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and MACD patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame.

It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs.

Key Features:

  • Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and MACD patterns.
  • Customizable trading hours.
  • Potential to trade with various currencies by disabling the multicurrency option and attaching it to a chart, although it's not specifically designed for this function.
  • Suitable for all timeframes with an optimal focus on M1.
  • Intuitive and customizable settings.
  • Tested on standard accounts with an initial capital of $10,000 and initial positions of 0.01 lots.

Risks and Support:

Our strategy has undergone rigorous testing in both backtesting and real accounts to deliver the best performance. However, be aware that minor adjustments to the settings can significantly impact trading. Make sure to understand the associated risks and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

We are here to provide support in setting up and address any questions you may have. Wishing you great success in your trading endeavors!



Reviews 66
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.19 02:17 
 

Excellent Robot . I created my own B4N1 Gold set for M15 . Big thanks for the developer for the profits !

md.ghaffarian
36
md.ghaffarian 2025.10.10 08:58 
 

hi very good . plz send me set fils . Tanku

Bruno Bagnoli
145
Bruno Bagnoli 2025.06.02 06:16 
 

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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.19 02:17 
 

Excellent Robot . I created my own B4N1 Gold set for M15 . Big thanks for the developer for the profits !

md.ghaffarian
36
md.ghaffarian 2025.10.10 08:58 
 

hi very good . plz send me set fils . Tanku

[Deleted] 2025.06.23 03:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bruno Bagnoli
145
Bruno Bagnoli 2025.06.02 06:16 
 

ECCELLENTE

[Deleted] 2025.04.28 03:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zuo Zhi Li
158
Zuo Zhi Li 2024.09.15 05:57 
 

May I ask how to set a spread of 30 for trading gold?

kbronx
54
kbronx 2024.09.04 05:39 
 

si tuviera stop loss seria perfecto, te puede dejar una operacion en negativo y consumirte el margen de la cuenta. Pon un stop loss y sera un EA perfecto.

Sheng Hui Lai
287
Sheng Hui Lai 2024.04.04 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
15017
Reply from developer Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando 2024.04.04 22:03
我不知道夥計，我通常用黃金進行測試，以便能夠進行更多交易，但我總是試圖計算最壞的情況，在這種情況下，黃金可能很危險。這就是為什麼在配置檔中，我通常會禁用一些外匯貨幣，例如日元。
Maksim Rutskin
329
Maksim Rutskin 2024.03.19 06:42 
 

Настройки есть к роботу?

mike h
327
mike h 2024.03.15 00:25 
 

any set files? or explaining the settings? thank you

36356351
74
36356351 2024.03.12 22:34 
 

Não usei +deve ser que está cansado vai entregar o jogo perdedor

fabio986
39
fabio986 2024.03.06 15:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ruecha_m
406
ruecha_m 2024.02.10 06:53 
 

EA is quite safe but the profit is slow also.

Barry van
48
Barry van 2024.01.26 04:35 
 

This is a great EA but the default settings makes it a bit slow in profit. I am busy experimenting and it is already much better but we will see. I will report me settings later.ABSOLUTELY GREAT WORK MY MAN!

Dody Jaya
28
Dody Jaya 2023.12.19 05:21 
 

apa ini bisa jalan di akun real cent ? dengan minimal margin berapa

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.12.09 22:57 
 

CON 10,000 dolares al año tienes 33 % de DD y un rendimiento de 10.7 % ,lo probare con otros activos , SALUDOS

juanjeste
182
juanjeste 2023.12.06 12:41 
 

Hola, antes de nada gracias por tu excelente trabajo. Solo una pregunta, por que me da error de que tengo que añadir "http://ea.b4n1.com/" y ademas lo he añadido pero no abre nunguna posicion en mas de una semana. MT4 1000$. Gracias.

krutov64
161
krutov64 2023.11.18 07:27 
 

На демо показал себя хорошо, когда включил все 28 пар была большая просадка, на реале показывает себя хорошо - лучше некоторых платных роботов. Автор хороший разработчик - Уважаю!

Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2023.07.05 08:22 
 

Hello everybody. Just wanted to give my review for the B4N1 New Wave 3.38 EA. For starters, this author is the most responsive author in the MQL5 market place when you ask a question. Also, he is very humble when it comes to his great work. This EA is the most thought out EA I have ever used, and I have used a lot of them. The logic behind this EA is just amazing. Very low drawdown and so profitable. If you do not try this EA, you will be losing out on a second way to earn passive income. This is just my opinion, so take it with a grain of salt. But I have been trading with EA's for over 6 years and I am telling you this EA is the holy grail for consistent profits. And for FREE you would be a fool not to give it a try. So I would snag this EA up quickly before he comes to his senses and starts to charge money for this great EA. Thank you so much Montoya for changing my life for the better. God bless you and your family. Happy Trading everyone!

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