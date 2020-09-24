TwoLinesMACD

Two Lines MACD

Many people who conduct technical transactions on MT4 like to use MACD to judge the turning or continuation of the market. When everyone uses the MACD indicator that comes with MT4, they find that the indicator is a single-line MACD, and the histogram seems to be similar to the past. The MACD that I understand does not match. In order to provide traders with a perfect trading experience, we especially provides free two-line MACD indicators for all traders!

The single line in the single-line MACD in MT4 is actually equivalent to the fast line in the two-line MACD, and the histogram of the single-line MACD is equivalent to the slow line in the two-line MACD (but the calculation method is slightly different, the former is SMA, the latter is EMA), and the former is displayed in the form of a histogram, and the latter is displayed as a curve in the two-line MACD. At the same time, the difference between the two indicators of the two-line MACD is not reflected in the single-line MACD.