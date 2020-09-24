TwoLinesMACD

5
  • Indicators
  • Liu Chun Xiao
    Liu Chun Xiao

    Liu Chun Xiao

    3 (2)
    一手财富sygdpx.com成立于2012年12月，总部坐落于国际金融中心香港尖沙咀丽斯中心。-手财富是福汇集团（代码：FXCM）亚太地区顶级的业务合作伙伴。我们协助福汇在亚太地区进行业务拓展和渠道推广，并为广大零售交易者和代理商提供多元化交易衍生品（外汇，黄金，原油，美股，股指等）市场专业、可靠、稳定的超高品质服务：包括精准的每日市场焦点和基本面分析报告，丰厚的高返佣比例及代理培训计划，专业的EA软件编程等。迄今为止我们已经服务客户数量超过上万名，并得到亚太地区广大交易者的认可。
    3 products
  • Version: 1.0
Two Lines MACD
Many people who conduct technical transactions on MT4 like to use MACD to judge the turning or continuation of the market. When everyone uses the MACD indicator that comes with MT4, they find that the indicator is a single-line MACD, and the histogram seems to be similar to the past. The MACD that I understand does not match. In order to provide traders with a perfect trading experience, we especially provides free two-line MACD indicators for all traders!
The single line in the single-line MACD in MT4 is actually equivalent to the fast line in the two-line MACD, and the histogram of the single-line MACD is equivalent to the slow line in the two-line MACD (but the calculation method is slightly different, the former is SMA, the latter is EMA), and the former is displayed in the form of a histogram, and the latter is displayed as a curve in the two-line MACD. At the same time, the difference between the two indicators of the two-line MACD is not reflected in the single-line MACD.
For specific details, please see: http://www.sygdpx.com/jywt/6696.html
Reviews 1
Trusow
315
Trusow 2020.10.20 01:54 
 

Perfect traditional looking MACD

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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【最低10%】 统计过往100天蜡烛图的波幅并进行排序，最低10%的波幅以点数显示。 【日均波幅】 统计过往100天蜡烛图的平均波幅，并以点数显示。 【最高10%】 统计过往100天蜡烛图的波幅并进行排序，最高10%的波幅以点数显示。 【今日】 今日波幅以点数统计，箭头的位置是今日波幅相对于历史总体波幅的位置。越靠近左侧说明今日波幅越小，越有侧说明波幅越大。 波幅指标最适合用来审视当日距今为止波幅的大小，使用方法如下： 若今日时间尚早而且今日波幅尚较低，说明今日可能行情尚未启动，还有入场机会。 若今日时间尚早但今日波幅已经超过80%，说明今日趋势行情可能已经结束，接下的行情可能反弹。 若今日时间较晚，而且今日波幅已经超过60%，说明今日行情可能已经走完。 当日的止盈点位+当日已完成波幅最好不超过最高10%的波动点数。 当日的止损点位+当日已完成波幅最好超过最高10%的波动点数。 当然该指标是基于过往的100日数据进行统计，并不代表接下来今日的波幅一定不会创新低或者创新高，其作用是给日内交易者的入场时机和日内交易空间提出判断依据。 更多细节请看 http://www.sygdpx.co
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Trusow
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Trusow 2020.10.20 01:54 
 

Perfect traditional looking MACD

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