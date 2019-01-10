RobotIchimoku

This is a professional trading robot, which implements the classical Ichimoku based trading strategy. A signal is formed when the Ichimoku trend changes. For this purpose we will analyze intersection of the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines. The signal to buy is generated when the Tenkan-sen line crosses the Kijun-sen bottom-up. The top-down crossing is the signal to sell. The EA correctly processes errors, and works reliably in the market. Can work with the initial deposit from $100! It is important to choose the direction of the EA operation: both sides, only buy or only sell. Also, the signal can be inverted.

The Expert Advisor uses the basic concepts, breakeven, trailing, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing by an opposite signal. An important function - the correct calculation of risk. It does not have a function of one lot exit, it uses Risk, obligatory stop loss, based on which lot is calculated as allowed loss with the set risk value.

Any EA optimized without risk using a fixed lot, will give obviously incorrect results. Since during optimization parameters that can increase the balance in the initial history interval will be selected. Then everything is simple: having a large balance and working with a fixed lot, it will be able to pass any amount of history! But at the same time, by running the EA at a different place on the history, loss is quite likely. Therefor accepting risks during optimization and use is required! In this case Risk works as follows: 1 is 1% deposit. The EA includes a built-in progressive optimization sorting function, and it's desirable to optimize using the "Custom max " mode.





Overview of parameters:



Magic - the magic number, an arbitrary integer.

Standard Mode Optimization Instructions



Better optimize it using the Custom max mode with the progressive optimization function that can increase the potential forecast. Set the time interval equal to the working period (Work Period), this period must be less than any other in the settings. To increase optimization speed, set only open prices. Set the desired time period, and if necessary the forward period.

It is important to choose Signal Period before optimization, since it determines the result. If the period is too small and the noise level exceeds the force of the signal prediction, the result will be lost. If it's too large, it will be ineffective and have little positions. Start optimization a few times in a row and estimate this parameter. In the optimization, by default, operation in the specified side and closure by a signal are enabled. Trailing does not use points, but the last bar of the specified time interval (TrailingStep Period), (Trailing Stop=0).

Set the default settings, configure the following fields for optimization: