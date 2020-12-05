Volume Spread divergence
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
When the current candle is smaller than the previous candle but its volume is greater than the previous one, it means that the market maker is blocking the trend, means that it is in the process of (buying or selling). So when the price closes above that candle, we buy and if it closes below that candle we sell as well.
Note that this candle becomes a strong zone as resistance or support.
The indicator draws two lines on the divergence spread volume candle, you have to wait for the price to close on or below the line to open a trade after the pull back.