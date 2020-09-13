The Smart Dollar Inside Bar

The strategy works on the ECN account (5min and more)


Inside bar :  with the direction of movement average 200 (you can change 200 it if you want).

when the price is on the MA the indicator only gives the buy sign, and the opposite if the price is below the MA

1 Buy: The indicator draws a blue line, when a candle closes above that line and the price reverses towards the line, Buy from that blue line. Put the stop on the red line and the take profit on the yellow line TP1, or green line TP2

2- Sell: When it's a downtrend, and a candle closes below the blue line, and the price returns to the line, sell from the blue line, put the stop on the red line and take profit on the yellow line TP1, or green line TP2 .

*** Risk management: the Lot is calculated at 2% (you can change it) of equity. so that all trades have the same percentage.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Volume Spread divergence
Abderrazak Boukhal
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When the current candle is smaller than the previous candle but its volume is greater than the previous one, it means that the market maker is blocking the trend, means that it is in the process of (buying or selling). So when the price closes above that candle, we buy and if it closes below that candle we sell as well. Note that this candle becomes a strong zone as resistance or support. The indicator draws two lines on the divergence spread volume candle, you have to wait for the price to clo
The best Price Action multi time frame
Abderrazak Boukhal
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This price action is a very strong strategy, it is based on the fact that the price makes a false breakout of the previous candle and closes in the other side. which means that the area of the false breakout contains very powerful orders which push the price to turn in the other direction. the indicator helps you to choose the time frame for the price action and the minimum number of points for the area which is between the blue and red line. when the indicator gives an alert, it's time to wait
Three Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Abderrazak Boukhal
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The simplest and profitable strategy is to break the trend of the small time frame in the direction of the big time frame. 3 moving average multi time frame is for those who trade on a 5-minute frame and want to enter with the direction of the hour; Or  trade on the hour and want to enter with the daily trend, or the minute with the quarter hour trend.... This indicator draw three moving averages that show the direction of the big trend and help to enter with the end of the correction ,and ret
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