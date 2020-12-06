The best Price Action multi time frame

This price action is a very strong strategy, it is based on the fact that the price makes a false breakout of the previous candle and closes in the other side. which means that the area of the false breakout contains very powerful orders which push the price to turn in the other direction.

the indicator helps you to choose the time frame for the price action and the minimum number of points for the area which is between the blue and red line.

when the indicator gives an alert, it's time to wait for a pull back on the blue line to open an order. ( see the pictures)

the red line shows the stop loss