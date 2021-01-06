The indicator is a tough Moving Average, weighted by many parameters. Accordingly, you need to trade according to the volatility of the chart. For convenience, moving averages of High, Low, Median ((High-Low) / 2) periods have been added to the indicator.

Input parameters:

IndicatorPeriod (green line): several periods (general-general, calculation for all periods; small- small period; medium- medium period; long- long period)

MaLine- indicator smoothing (Moving Average) (blue line).

PeriodHigh, PeriodLow, PeriodMedian- moving averages of the High, Low, Median periods.

AverageLine - use averaged volumes when calculating (you need to remove the dependence on volumes when calculating).

!! The indicator is overloaded, so there may be slight freezes on the online chart. To avoid this, you need to partially delete the history of the chart. !!

Recommended PeriodHigh, PeriodLow, PeriodMedian:

Period general -12.

Period small - 4.

Period medium - 11.

Period long - 24.

Tags:

Bollinger Bands, Standard Deviation, MA, Moving Average.